Berdon Admits New Partner And Names Three New Principals

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As each new year commences, Berdon makes efforts to incorporate fresh perspectives into all internal and external initiatives to provide the firm's clients with all the resources they need to drive their business strategies and achieve their objectives.

This is enhanced and supported by the promotion of Berdon personnel that have been recognized for their technical excellence, creative insights, and unwavering commitment to the firm's clients. Berdon LLP is pleased to announce that it has admitted an experienced, young professional to the partnership and advanced three others to principal, effective January 1, 2020.

"As we head into a new decade of service, we are proud of the growing capabilities of our professionals and excited about the future of our firm and the next generation of leaders that will help move the firm forward and achieve its strategic objectives," said Mark Bosswick, CPA, J.D., LL.M., Co-Managing Partner.

ADMITTED TO THE PARTNERSHIP

Veronique Horne, J.D.

Veronique Horne, with the firm for more than 17 years, works closely with high-net-worth individuals, advising them on trusts and estates and other personal wealth matters. In addition to devising sophisticated estate planning strategies—including grantor retained annuity trusts, qualified personal residence trusts, and generation skipping trusts—Veronique's experience extends to tax planning, reviewing federal and state income tax returns, and fiduciary income tax returns.

ADVANCING TO PRINCIPAL

Ross A. Hurwitz, CFA

Ross A. Hurwitz, a member of the Valuation Services Group within Berdon's Litigation, Valuation and Dispute Resolution Practice, performs valuations of closely held companies, private equity carried interests, and privately held financial instruments in connection with estate and gift tax reporting, litigation matters, and transactions. He has valued companies that operate in a wide variety of industries and his experience includes valuations of entity ownership across the capital structure, including minority equity interests, preferred interests, promissory notes, and compensatory employee stock options. Ross also performs transfer pricing studies and has experience in the litigation arena calculating lost profits and other economic damages.

Joseph Most, J.D.

Joseph Most provides tax planning and compliance services to partnerships, corporations, trusts, and high-net-worth individuals primarily in the real estate and hospitality industries. His expertise extends to analyzing tax code provisions and regulations — specifically relating to the TCJA and the expensing of tangible property — to maximize allowable tax benefits. Joseph also advises foreign investors in U.S. real estate on tax-efficient structuring.

Erica Rice, CPA

Erica Rice, with more than 15 years of professional experience, plays an integral role is the Firm's Employee Benefit Plan Practice. Her specific expertise includes auditing and accounting for single and multiemployer employee benefit plans, labor unions, and not-for-profit organizations. Erica works closely with clients to help ensure that they fulfill government compliance requirements, limit exposure to penalties, and leverage ways to increase efficiency. She develops education programs on auditing best practices for the firm, and regularly trains staff of all levels on the intricacies surrounding employee benefit plan auditing processes.

