Berdon Admits Two To The Partnership

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Berdon LLP is pleased to announce that it has admitted two experienced, young professionals to the partnership, effective January 1, 2021.

"At Berdon, we reward consistency in delivering superior client service, demonstrating technical excellence, and leading initiatives that support the growth of our clients and our staff," says Mark Bosswick, CPA, J.D., LL.M., Managing Partner. "It is fitting that two professionals who regularly exhibit these important characteristics and who joined Berdon on the same day in 2003, should now be admitted to the Berdon Partnership on the same day as well."

ADMITTED TO THE PARTNERSHIP

Ian Alberts, CPA, an audit professional and Co-Leader of the Firm's Manufacturing, Distribution and Retail Practice, has more than 17 years of experience in public accounting. Ian provides an array of audit, accounting, and tax services to closely held businesses and high net worth individuals in the distribution sector, including produce and plumbing supply businesses. His expertise encompasses areas that include planning and carrying out audits of financial statements in accordance with GAAP or income tax basis of accounting and coordinating, supervising, and reviewing audit and attest work assignments. Ian reviews corporate and partnership tax returns to identify savings opportunities and ways to reduce exposure by ensuring compliance with the Internal Revenue Code. He is active in the Firm's internal education program and in on-campus recruiting.

Ian graduated from Binghamton University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting and is licensed as a CPA in New York State.

Mitchell G. Marcus, CPA, an audit professional and member of the firm's Real Estate Practice, has been with Berdon for more than 17 years. He has extensive accounting and auditing experience in various real estate and related industries. In addition to providing GAAP and income tax basis auditing and financial reporting services, he advises on operations and internal controls of businesses. Mitchell also advises high net worth clients on both their business and personal wealth needs. His specific experience includes executing all phases of audit and attest engagements including planning, program, execution, and client relations. He also prepares GAAP and income-tax basis financial statements and required disclosures for audits, reviews, and compilations. Mitchell is a member of the Berdon Education and Learning Committee.

Mitchell holds a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting from SUNY-Binghamton and is licensed as a CPA in New York State.

