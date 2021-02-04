Berdon LLP Wins ClearlyRated's 2021 Best Of Accounting Award For Service Excellence

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Berdon LLP, a leading accounting firm announced that they have won the Best of Accounting Award for providing superior service to their clients. ClearlyRated's Best of Accounting® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients. On average, clients of 2021 Best of Accounting winners are twice as likely to be satisfied than those who work with non-winning firms. Berdon LLP received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 86.9% of their clients, significantly higher than the industry's average of 43% in 2020.

"We are thrilled that our clients' feedback resulted in Berdon winning ClearlyRated's Best of Accounting® Award," said Mark Bosswick, CPA, J.D., LL.M., Managing Partner. "This accolade emphasizes our role as a trusted service provider and confirms that our clients recognize the value in our services. The information collected will help us continue to improve how we help protect our clients, their families, and their businesses."

Some of the feedback the Firm received includes:

"Berdon has always been there to help us think through the most difficult issues from structuring complex real estate deals to sensitive personal and estate matters."

"They understand our business, keep us on the informed side of the conversation and are ALWAYS there to assist us."

"I have used Berdon LLP since 1989 and have never been disappointed in the delivered product. I believe the reason is the extremely high quality of people at all levels."

To read more about what Berdon's clients have to say about the exemplary service they receive from the Firm's team of professionals, click here.

"After one of the most turbulent years in modern history, winners of the 2021 Best of Accounting award have proven their commitment to go above and beyond in support of their clients," said ClearlyRated's CEO and Founder, Eric Gregg. "These service leaders have demonstrated their capacity to be agile, to be precise, and to prioritize the client experience above all else. It is my honor to celebrate and showcase the 2021 Best of Accounting winners alongside feedback from their actual clients on ClearlyRated.com!"

