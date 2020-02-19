Berdon's Family Office Group Earns PAM Award For Best Business Consulting Firm For Family Offices

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Accounting and Advisory firm Berdon LLP was honored by the private wealth community—winning an award for the "Best Business Consulting Firm for Family Offices." The award was announced at the Private Asset Management (PAM) Awards held on February 6th, 2020.

"At Berdon, we bring our family office clients a team of highly-skilled advisors who have both practical in-house single family office experience and significant technical expertise," says Berdon Principal Elizabeth Zabludoff, J.D. "Winning the prestigious PAM Award for Best Business Consulting Firm for Family Offices recognizes our continued commitment to make our clients' lives easier by providing customized solutions to their most pressing and complex problems," says Berdon Managing Partner Mark G. Bosswick, CPA, J.D., LL.M.

This honor, spotlights Berdon's commitment to excellence in the delivery of client service which is best demonstrated by our approach of listening to client issues, solving their problems, and delivering innovative solutions that exceed expectations. This mission ties into our mantra Listen. Solve. Do. and is reflected through the longevity of our client relationships.

Private Asset Management (PAM) Awards are sponsored by Fund Intelligence and recognize the top industry professionals in the private asset management space and their accomplishments over the previous year.

