BeReal Uses Anvara to Tap College Sports, Sparking In-Stadium Social Surge

The Gen Z-favorite app staged a halftime takeover at Florida's season opener--complete with fireworks, jumbotrons, LED boards, and a live stadium-wide call to action. Powered by Anvara.

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BeReal launched a campus-focused activation at the Florida Gators' opening night football game against LIU, aiming to re-engage college audiences in a crowded social media landscape. The campaign invited students to post their BeReal to Instagram during halftime for a chance to win a cash prize - a simple, high-energy sweepstakes mechanic designed to drive real-time usage. BeReal used Anvara to find the placement and execute A-Z.

At halftime, BeReal took over the sold out stadium of 90,000 students.

BeReal reactivates Gen Z with a stadium activation at Florida's opener—powered by Anvara's sponsorship marketplace. Post this BeReal took over Florida's halftime firework show with LED banners and audio announcements, powered by Anvara. BeReal's halftime takeover included a clear call to action to drive sign-ups.

The jumbotrons lit up with a call to action. Every LED board flashed with the BeReal campaign visuals. The gametime announcer hyped it up across multiple moments. And just as the fireworks show erupted over Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, students across the stands were capturing BeReals - creating a rush of authentic, high-emotion content tied to one of the most electric moments of the game.

The activation was sourced and executed through Anvara, a private marketplace built to help brands tap into live cultural moments across sports and entertainment with clarity and speed. BeReal used the platform to identify the Florida opportunity, streamline approvals, and coordinate the in-stadium experience, all in days, not weeks.

"We told Anvara our target audience and our goals, and they instantly knew what to do," said Julia Singson, a marketer at BeReal. "After one call, we logged into the platform, saw six options curated for BeReal in our campaign folder, and this one instantly stuck out."

Postgame, the University of Florida's own social accounts shared the content, expanding reach and reinforcing the brand's presence well beyond the stadium. They also generated one million email impressions to supplement the campaign on the web.

The BeReal activation reflects a broader shift among social-first brands: finding ways to bridge digital and real-world engagement in unexpected, high-impact moments. Especially in college sports - where scale, emotion, and virality all converge.

About BeReal

BeReal is a photo-sharing app built around authenticity. Once a day, users are prompted to capture and share a simultaneous front-and-back camera image, showing what they're doing in the moment. With no filters, no editing, and no follower counts, BeReal has become a cult favorite among Gen Z users who crave less curated, more candid social media.

About Anvara

Anvara is a private, AI-powered sponsorship marketplace that helps brands discover and activate live cultural moments-from college football and marathons to music festivals and esports. Whether you're building awareness or driving user acquisition, Anvara gives your team access to vetted opportunities, performance data, and a direct line to execution. For access, visit www.anvara.com .

SOURCE Anvara