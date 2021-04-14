BERG Announces Oncology Pipeline Advancements And Biomarker Developments For Clinical Decision Support In Breast Cancer At AACR

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BERG, a clinical-stage biotech that employs patient biology and artificial intelligence (AI) to research diseases and develop innovative treatments, today announced four presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting, being held from April 9-14th, 2021.

"BERG has continued to advance our research through multidisciplinary collaborations to impact diagnostic and therapeutic development," said Dr. Niven R. Narain, BERG Co-founder, President and Chief Executive Officer. "BERG's platforms, such as BPM 31510 and BPM 42522, are creating valuable assets to help patients during these uncertain times in the areas of breast cancer decision-making, leading protein degradation drug development and skin cancers."

These presentations demonstrate BERG's ongoing partnerships with leading institutions, such as Walter Reed National Medical Center, Uniformed Services University, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer, University of Massachusetts and University of Oxford.

"The data presented on breast cancer biomarkers is a testament to the deepening relationship between BERG and DoD," added Major General Elder Granger, M.D., US Army Retired and Board Director of BERG. "Patients and physicians need to be armed with tools that allow for more specificity of diagnoses and precision in treatment and our work here is making that all possible."

Presentation Details at the AACR Virtual Meeting:

Session title Abstract title Presenters Date/time Molecular Classification of Tumors for Diagnostics, Prognostics, and Therapeutic Outcomes 1188 - Reclassification of ER+ (luminal A/luminal B1 minus ER low)-like and ER- like breast tumors based on proteomic/gene and clinical outcome signatures Guisong Wang, Punit Shah, Rick Searfoss, Leigh Fantacone-Campbell, Jeffrey A. Hooke, Brenda Deyarmin, Rebecca N. Zingmark, Stella Somiari, Jianfang Liu, Leonid Kvecher, Bradley Mostoller, Lori A. Sturtz, Praven-Kumar Raj-Kumar, Elder Granger, Linda Vahdat, Mary L. Cutler, Chas Bountra, Rangaprasad Sarangarajan, Hai Hu, Michael A. Kiebish, Albert J. Kovatich, Niven R. Narain, Craig D. Shriver April 10, 2021 8:30 AM – 11:59 PM Virtual Meeting:

E-Posters Metabolic Pathways 2328 - Interrogating the anti-cancer effects of co-enzyme Q10 (CoQ10) identifies metabolic and mitochondrial apoptotic responses as primary mechanisms in squamous cell carcinoma model Niven R. Narain, Shiva Kazerounian, Shivani Khatu, Anne R. Diers, John McCook, Stephane Gesta, Robert S. Kirsner, Brian Berman, Rangaprasad Sarangarajan April 10, 2021 8:30 AM – 11:59 PM Virtual Meeting:

E-Posters Metabolomics 2342 - Multidimensional metabolomic stratification of ER+/HER2- compared to ER-/HER2- breast tumors Valerie Bussberg, Vladimir Tolstikov, Guisong Wang, Punit Shah, Rick Searfoss, Leigh Fantacone-Campbell, Jeffrey A. Hooke, Brenda Deyarmin, Rebecca N. Zingmark, Stella Somiari, Jianfang Liu, Leonid Kvecher, Bradley Mostoller, Lori Sturtz, Praveen-Kumar Raj-Kumar, Elder Granger, Linda Vahdat, Mary L. Cutler, Chas Bountra, Rangaprasad Sarangarajan, Hai Hu, Albert J. Kovatich, Michael A. Kiebish, Niven R. Narain, Craig D. Shriver April 10, 2021 8:30 AM – 11:59 PM Virtual Meeting:

E-Posters Other Nonclinical Models of Cancer 2982 - Utility of S. cerevisiae genetic interactions in the mechanistic validation and therapeutic potential of highly conserved targets for drug discovery Anne R. Diers, Kris Richardson, Leonardo O. Rodrigues, Rangaprasad Sarangarajan, Niven R. Narain, Jennifer A. Benanti, Stephane Gesta April 10, 2021 8:30 AM – 11:59 PM Virtual Meeting:

E-Posters

Full abstracts of the posters are available on the AACR website ( www.aacr.org ).

About BERG

BERG LLC is a clinical-stage, artificial intelligence-powered biotech leveraging its proprietary platform, Interrogative Biology®, to map disease and revolutionize treatments across oncology, neurology and rare diseases. By taking a Back to Biology™ approach, BERG is able to identify critical biomarkers that can accelerate the discovery and development of treatments aimed at the most promising therapeutic targets and pathways. BERG has leveraged both Interrogative Biology® and traditional R&D methods to develop a robust pipeline of first-in-class product candidates and diagnostics that advance bold innovations that have the potential to improve patient lives. To learn more about how we're enabling bold innovation, visit berghealth.com.

For additional information, please visit http://www.berghealth.com .

