BERG Deepens Research Collaboration With AdventHealth To Advance Aging, Metabolism and Nash Research

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BERG, a clinical-stage biotech that employs patient biology and artificial intelligence (AI) to research diseases and develop innovative treatments, today announced a research collaboration with AdventHealth, a leading non-profit healthcare system, to conduct a comprehensive study on various age-related metabolic, neurological and musculoskeletal disorders, including sarcopenia and Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH). The research is being conducted in partnership with AdventHealth's Translational Research, and is comprised of separate investigations that employ BERG's Interrogative Biology® platform to examine potential biomarker signatures of age-related disease.

"The biopharma sector continues to dedicate resources to studying age-related diseases, however progress has been slow. Partnerships like these with AdventHealth will be a game-changer" said Dr. Niven R. Narain, BERG's President and Chief Executive Officer. "BERG and AdventHealth scientists will collaborate to enable the patient biology, functional phenotypes, and longitudinal studies to power unbiased hypotheses that can be readily validated within the AdventHealth ecosystem. As we go forward, we will seek to advance the field to drive biomarker, therapeutic and insights into novel disease mechanisms."

The research currently being conducted investigates the following:

Integration of Multi-omics and Deep Phenotyping using Bayesian Artificial Intelligence (AI) to Define Signatures of Aging Skeletal Muscle and Response to Exercise

Phase II trial to study the impact of BPM31510 on platelet and skeletal muscle mitochondrial energetics in healthy adults

Investigation into the Mechanism of Action (MoA) of BPM 51545, a biologically active recombinant Enolase-1 protein, in skeletal muscle

Integration of metabolomics and lipidomics analysis of skeletal muscle and blood with mitochondrial energetics to predict declines in physical function in aging

Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Biobank

"BERG's AI platform will be invaluable for developing an optimal strategy to collect and monitor clinical data across a variety of age-related disorders and to understand the biological mechanisms underlying the aging process, along with the benefits of nutritional and exercise therapies," said Bret Goodpaster, Scientific Director of the Translational Research Institute at AdventHealth.

About BERG

BERG LLC is a clinical-stage, artificial intelligence-powered biotech leveraging its proprietary platform, Interrogative Biology®, to map disease and revolutionize treatments across oncology, neurology and rare diseases. By taking a Back to Biology™ approach, BERG is able to identify critical biomarkers that can accelerate the discovery and development of treatments aimed at the most promising therapeutic targets and pathways. BERG has leveraged both Interrogative Biology and traditional R&D methods to develop a robust pipeline of first-in-class product candidates and diagnostics that advance bold innovations that have the potential to improve patient lives. To learn more about how we're enabling bold innovation, visit berghealth.com.

About AdventHealth

With a sacred mission of Extending the Healing Ministry of Christ, AdventHealth is a connected system of care for every stage of life and health. More than 80,000 skilled and compassionate caregivers in physician practices, hospitals, outpatient clinics, skilled nursing facilities, home health agencies and hospice centers provide individualized, wholistic care. A shared vision, common values, focus on whole-person health and commitment to making communities healthier unify the system's nearly 50 hospital campuses and hundreds of care sites in diverse markets throughout almost a dozen states. For more information about AdventHealth, visit AdventHealth.com, or Facebook.com/AdventHealth.

