BERG Presents Initial Clinical Data And Identification Of Response Biomarkers In A Phase 2 Pancreatic Cancer Trial Guided By Using The Interrogative Biology® Platform At ASCO-GI Meeting

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BERG, a biopharmaceutical company that merges biology with technology to map and identify drivers of diseases, today announced the presentation of initial results from a Phase 2 clinical trial at the Gastrointestinal Cancer Symposium (ASCO-GI), being held in San Francisco from January 23 – 25, 2020. The presentation provides details on the analysis of a Phase 2 clinical trial using BPM31510 in Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma (PDAC) refractory to current standard of care. Initial results demonstrated preliminary efficacy in patient's refractory to chemotherapy regimens and identification of potential biomarkers of survival guided by the use of the BERG Interrogative Biology® platform.

"Interrogative Biology® has enabled BERG to unravel unique insight into interconnected pathways that drive cancer by mapping the nature of disease biology through patient data and Bayesian AI," said Dr. Niven R. Narain, BERG Co-founder, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The research presented this week at ASCO-GI further demonstrates how the BERG platform can enhance and improve development of treatments for pancreatic cancer through discovery and validation of biomarkers to improve patient outcomes."

"Pancreatic cancer has continually remained elusive to successful development of novel therapeutic compounds. The observation of an efficacy signal and the parallel use of BERG's platform to identify biomarkers predictive of response significantly increases chances of successful development of BPM31510," said Dr. Madappa Kundranda, Director Gastrointestinal Cancer Program, Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center, AZ and Principal Investigator at his clinical trial site.

For this trial, BERG has collaborated with leading institutions such as Banner MD Anderson, Gilbert, AZ; Bart's Cancer Institute, Queen Mary University of London, UK; Medical College of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, WI; Mary Crowley Cancer Center, Dallas, TX; Beth Israel Medical Center/Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, Royal Free London, UK; Mayo Clinic, Phoenix, AZ; Atlantic Health Systems, Morristown, NJ; Global Cancer Research Institute, San Jose, CA; Sarcoma Cancer Center, Santa Monica, CA; and Vita Medical Associates Bethlehem, PA. BERG is grateful to its patients and family partners and their participation in these critical efforts to improve patient care.

Details of the data presentations include:

Abstract Submission ID: 284735

Abstract Number: 723

Poster Board: L12

Abstract Title: Phase II trial of BPM31510-IV plus gemcitabine in advanced pancreatic ductal adenocarcinomas (PDAC).

Session Information:

Poster Session B: Hepatobiliary Cancer, Neuroendocrine/Carcinoid, Pancreatic Cancer, and Small Bowel Cancer

Session Date & Time:

1/24/2020, 12:00 PM-1:30 PM; 4:30 PM-5:30 PM

About BERG

BERG is a clinical-stage, artificial intelligence-powered biotech leveraging its proprietary platform, Interrogative Biology®, to map disease and revolutionize treatments across oncology, neurology and rare diseases. By taking a Back to Biology™ approach, BERG is able to identify critical biomarkers that can accelerate the discovery and development of treatments aimed at the most promising therapeutic targets and pathways. BERG has leveraged both Interrogative Biology® and traditional R&D methods to develop a robust pipeline of first-in-class product candidates and diagnostics that advance bold innovations that have the potential to improve patient lives. To learn more about how we're enabling bold innovation, visit berghealth.com.

