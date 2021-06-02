BERG to Present Phase 1 Results of BPM 31510-IV and Identifies Therapeutic Opportunities for Recurrent GBM Patients at 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Meeting

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BERG, a clinical-stage biotech that employs patient biology and artificial intelligence (AI) to research diseases and develop innovative treatments, today announced results from a recently completed Phase 1 study of its investigational drug, BPM 31510 (novel ubidecarenone formulation) in recurrent glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The study will be presented at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting (ASCO) from June 4 – June 8, 2021, defining the details on identification of molecular analytes in plasma, buffy coat and urine and unveiling pathways to potentially predict clinically relevant responses to BPM 31510 in GBM patients undergoing treatment.

"At BERG, we want to remove the stigma that brain cancer is a death sentence," said Dr. Niven R. Narain, CEO, President and Co-founder of BERG. "The limited drugs available today may not work for a patient's unique biological footprint. The results from our study offer hope to patients, and hold promise for BERG's BPM 31510, solving a serious unmet need in medicine today."

GBM is the most aggressive, malignant primary brain tumor, averaging 12-18 months of survival time upon diagnosis with only 25% of GBM patients surviving more than one year. Today, GBM-related tumors account for 17% of all tumors of the brain, and tend to occur between the ages of 45 and 70.

The study was conducted in collaboration with Seema Nagpal, M.D. Clinical Associated Professor of Neurology & Neurological Sciences, and Lawrence Recht, M.D., Professor of Neurology & Neurological Sciences, both of Stanford University School of Medicine, in addition to other Stanford Medicine researchers and in collaboration with BERG.

Details of the BERG presentation:

Session title Abstract title Presenters Dates Central Nervous System Tumors 2059: Comprehensive molecular pharmacodynamic assessment identifies response markers of intermediary metabolism associated with BPM 31510-IV treatment in advanced glioblastoma multiforme patients Seema Nagpal, Rangaprasad Sarangarajan, Can Bruce, Greg M Miller, Leonardo O Rodrigues, Punit Shah, Richard Searfoss, Kennedy Ofori-Mensa, Vladimir Tolstikov, Bennett Greenwood, Valerie Bussberg, Michael A. Kiebish, Elder Granger, Niven R. Narain, Lawrence David Recht; Stanford University, Stanford, CA; Berg LLC, Framingham, MA June 4, 2021 – June 8, 2021 Digital Program: E-Poster

The Abstract is available online: https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/196580/abstract, and the Poster will be available to registered 2021 ASCO Virtual Scientific Program attendees starting Friday, June 4th.

In its commitment to serve patients afflicted with cancer, BERG has collaborated on other projects with leading institutions like MD Anderson Cancer Institute (clinical trials) and Harvard/BIDMC (Project Survival), among others.

About BERG

BERG LLC is a clinical-stage, artificial intelligence-powered biotech leveraging its proprietary platform, Interrogative Biology®, to map disease and revolutionize treatments across oncology, neurology and rare diseases. By taking a Back to Biology™ approach, BERG is able to identify critical biomarkers that can accelerate the discovery and development of treatments aimed at the most promising therapeutic targets and pathways. BERG has leveraged both Interrogative Biology® and traditional R&D methods to develop a robust pipeline of first-in-class product candidates and diagnostics that advance bold innovations that have the potential to improve patient lives. To learn more about how we're enabling bold innovation, visit berghealth.com.

We are grateful to our patient and family partners for their participation in these critical efforts to improve cancer care.

