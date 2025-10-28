Bergdorf Goodman Debuts The Bergdorf Soirée Holiday Campaign

The luxury retailer celebrates the spirit of wonder and exceptional glamour of New York City during the holiday season with exclusive shopping and enchanting experiences designed to delight clients

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bergdorf Goodman unveils its 2025 holiday campaign, The Bergdorf Soirée , as an ode to the city's one-of-a-kind glamour during the festive season. Designed with clients in mind, the campaign embraces the elegance of "getting-ready moments," champagne toasts with loved ones and the unforgettable fashion statements that define the thrill of a holiday evening in New York City. Building upon its renowned holiday legacy, Bergdorf Goodman will enchant all who visit with imaginative and captivating visuals, unmatched gift assortments, the highly-anticipated holiday book and an inviting calendar of extraordinary experiences including exclusive designer appearances. The luxury retailer's iconic holiday windows will be revealed to the public later this season.

Linda Fargo in Bergdorf Goodman 2025 Holiday Campaign Willy Chavarria in Bergdorf Goodman 2025 Holiday Campaign TK and Cipriana Quann in Bergdorf Goodman 2025 Holiday Campaign

"The holidays are the most special time at Bergdorf Goodman, where style, tradition and connection make it the ultimate shopping destination for our clients," said Tracy Margolies, President, Bergdorf Goodman. "The Bergdorf Soirée reflects our dedication to offering a remarkable assortment of highly coveted brands. Our glamorous gift curation, whether statement-making fashion for yourself or wishlist must-haves for loved ones, is designed to inspire, delight and make every holiday visit truly unforgettable."

The campaign features a dynamic cast, including Linda Fargo, Willy Chavarria, Maggie Maurer, Cacho Falcon, TK Quann, Cipriana Quann, Quentin Jones and Bernard Maisner. Photography and film direction were led by Alexandre Bassard. The story unfolds as a cinematic journey filled with anticipation and allure. It opens with a postman hand-delivering a calligraphed invitation to Linda Fargo, followed by her calling New York-based designer Willy Chavarria to eagerly discuss the party. The story shifts into a lively party sequence, where glamorous guests appear in striking looks from Bergdorf Goodman's latest offerings including dazzling pieces by Schiaparelli, Tom Ford, Marc Jacobs, Valentino, Charvet, Giuliva Heritage and Khaite, all styled to evoke the indulgence of a true New York soirée. The evening fades into dawn as Fifth Avenue shimmers in the early light, while a guest strolls home to the faint echo of laughter.

"This season, we're celebrating the timeless tradition that has defined Bergdorf Goodman for generations, bringing together fashion, fantasy and the inimitable energy of the city," said Kristin Maa, Chief Marketing Officer, Saks Global. "Our campaign captures an inspirational world where extraordinary people and design come together in a way that feels joyfully reflective and magical. Clients can further revel in the campaign coming to life across Bergdorf Goodman channels and discover an alluring experience where a sophisticated assortment awaits them."

The Bergdorf Soirée will debut across Bergdorf Goodman's owned channels, including online, as well as its app and social media platforms. Exclusive social media content will feature behind-the-scenes videos with talent from the campaign sharing their guidance and personal favorites for creating and enjoying impeccably elegant gatherings. Additionally, clients can also explore the campaign through a shopping assortment of featured products, exclusive styles and more. The curated Shop All Gifts experience will showcase tailored curations such as Gifts for Her, Him, Kids and Home, along with Give Extraordinary, Under $250 and Exclusively BG.

Later this season, the Bergdorf Goodman holiday book will arrive on clients doorsteps and be featured online. This year's edition will feature fashion stories, dedicated jewelry content and an expansive gift guide. Within the holiday book, clients can also immerse themselves in the fictional story titled Fashionable Lives, which follows the journeys of a society swan, a man about town, an it-girl and a hostess, and includes an assortment of coveted styles that speak to each character's personality. In-store, the story will come to life through gifting edits, each curated by the fictional and fabulous party personalities. Even the elevators will be transformed, featuring witty quotes and tips on modern party etiquette. Once again, Bergdorf Goodman's famed Little Black Book series returns in the holiday book, where clients can explore some of New York City's most iconic destinations.

To truly bring the magic of the season to life, the luxury retailer will also host an array of extraordinary holiday experiences for clients throughout the season. Guests can look forward to bespoke shopping moments, exclusive products and designer appearances from some of the world's most desired luxury brands. Beloved traditions such as the Breakfast with Santa series will return, alongside in-store live musical performances and a roster of festive surprises designed to delight visitors of all ages.

For the third consecutive year, Bergdorf Goodman is proud to support Culture for One through The Bergdorf Goodness Foundation Fund. Based in New York City, the mission of Culture for One is to transform the lives of children in foster care through the power of the arts. Together, the retailer provides opportunities to spark creativity, nurture talents and open doors to new possibilities for their future. Through Cultural Excursions, Creative Workshops and Arts Scholarships, these programs help young people discover their full potential. Later this holiday season, clients can join in supporting this mission by contributing in store.

ABOUT BERGDORF GOODMAN:

A New York landmark since 1901, Bergdorf Goodman represents the global pinnacle of style, service and modern luxury. With its rich history of showcasing leading and emerging designers, the iconic store at 5th Avenue and 58th Street—the crossroads of fashion—is a singular destination for discerning customers around the world. BG.com expands on Bergdorf Goodman's heritage, showcasing coveted collections for men and women in an unparalleled online shopping experience. Bergdorf Goodman is part of Saks Global's portfolio of top luxury retail brands and real estate assets. For more information on the latest news and events at Bergdorf Goodman, visit bergdorfgoodman.com or follow the brand on Instagram and YouTube .

ABOUT SAKS GLOBAL:

Saks Global is the largest multi-brand luxury retailer in the world, comprising Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, Saks OFF 5TH, Last Call and Horchow. Its retail portfolio includes 70 full-line luxury locations, additional off-price locations and five distinct e-commerce experiences. With talented colleagues focused on delivering on our strategic vision, The Art of You, Saks Global is redefining luxury shopping by offering each customer a personalized experience that is unmistakably their own. By leveraging the most comprehensive luxury customer data platform in North America, cutting-edge technology, and strong partnerships with the world's most esteemed brands, Saks Global is shaping the future of luxury retail.

Saks Global Properties & Investments includes Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus flagship properties and represents nearly 13 million square feet of prime U.S. real estate holdings and investments in luxury markets.

For more information, visit SaksGlobal.com and follow Saks Global on LinkedIn .

