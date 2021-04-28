Bergen County Debate Club Dominates Georgetown National Online Debate Tournament
Apr 28, 2021, 08:34 ET
FORT LEE, N.J., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bergen County Debate Club (BCDC) dominates Georgetown National Online Debate Tournament! BCDC had yet another extraordinary weekend at the Georgetown Spring Invitational! Over 300 public forum debate teams participated in this global online debate event representing 18 US States, Canada, India and Dominican Republic. Despite intense competition this year, the BCDC squad powered through both middle school divisions by closing out the finals in the MS Experienced division and closing out the semi-finals in the MS Novice division. All in all, the club from Bergen County, New Jersey finished with 6 Co-Champion middle school teams and one Champion in HS Novice PF while advancing 78% of its participating teams to elimination rounds and having 6 teams finish with undefeated records in preliminary rounds – by far the best results for any program with 20+ teams! Congratulations to all BCDC debaters below on their accomplishments!
PF MS Novice 4 Co-Champion Teams:
Ananya Anchlia & Brannon Zee
Sana Kashyap & Aiden Ko
Hemang Mittal & Andie Park
Prisha Malik (maverick)
PF MS Novice Top-8:
Scarlett Shim & Emma Tian
PF MS Novice Top-16:
Alexander Choi & Aarav Motivala
PF MS Novice Top-32:
Nandita Aiyer & Ananjay Anchlia
Sahaj Bhandari & Spencer Chaisanguanthum
Ashley Jun & Prisha Vora
Maggie Liu & Lily Liu
Jiyoo Choi & Janhitha Veeramachaneni
PF MS Open Co-Champions:
Cailyn Min & Christine Seo
Jumno Kang & Edward Kang
PF MS Open Top-4:
Aiden Chun & Jay Kreibich
PF MS Open Top-16:
Aditya Gupta & Iniya Karimanal
PF HS Novice (First Year) Champions:
Edward Kim & Edward Son
PF HSJV Top-4:
Rizaa Fazal & Wajiha Rizvi
PF HSJV Top-16:
Jason Chae (8th gr) & Romir Patel (8th gr)
Top Ten Speaker Awards Winners across all PF divisions:
Brennon Zee – 1st Speaker among 160 debaters
Edward Kim - 1st Speaker
Emma Tian – 2nd Speaker
Edward Son – 3rd Speaker
Maeve Goldman – 3rd Speaker
Prisha Malik – 5th Speaker
Ananya Anchlia – 6th speaker
Hemang Mittal – 9th speaker
Jason Chae – 10th speaker
To learn more about Bergen County Debate Club (BCDC), their online debate classes and summer camp programs, please visit www.njdebate.com.
Media Contact:
Oksana Savransky, Program Director
201-421-8621
[email protected]
SOURCE Bergen County Debate Club
Share this article