Bergen County Debate Club Dominates Georgetown National Online Debate Tournament

FORT LEE, N.J., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bergen County Debate Club (BCDC) dominates Georgetown National Online Debate Tournament! BCDC had yet another extraordinary weekend at the Georgetown Spring Invitational! Over 300 public forum debate teams participated in this global online debate event representing 18 US States, Canada, India and Dominican Republic. Despite intense competition this year, the BCDC squad powered through both middle school divisions by closing out the finals in the MS Experienced division and closing out the semi-finals in the MS Novice division. All in all, the club from Bergen County, New Jersey finished with 6 Co-Champion middle school teams and one Champion in HS Novice PF while advancing 78% of its participating teams to elimination rounds and having 6 teams finish with undefeated records in preliminary rounds – by far the best results for any program with 20+ teams! Congratulations to all BCDC debaters below on their accomplishments!

PF MS Novice 4 Co-Champion Teams:

Ananya Anchlia & Brannon Zee

Sana Kashyap & Aiden Ko

Hemang Mittal & Andie Park

Prisha Malik (maverick)

PF MS Novice Top-8:

Scarlett Shim & Emma Tian

PF MS Novice Top-16:

Alexander Choi & Aarav Motivala

PF MS Novice Top-32:

Nandita Aiyer & Ananjay Anchlia

Sahaj Bhandari & Spencer Chaisanguanthum

Ashley Jun & Prisha Vora

Maggie Liu & Lily Liu

Jiyoo Choi & Janhitha Veeramachaneni

PF MS Open Co-Champions:

Cailyn Min & Christine Seo

Jumno Kang & Edward Kang

PF MS Open Top-4:

Aiden Chun & Jay Kreibich

PF MS Open Top-16:

Aditya Gupta & Iniya Karimanal

PF HS Novice (First Year) Champions:

Edward Kim & Edward Son

PF HSJV Top-4:

Rizaa Fazal & Wajiha Rizvi

PF HSJV Top-16:

Jason Chae (8th gr) & Romir Patel (8th gr)

Top Ten Speaker Awards Winners across all PF divisions:

Brennon Zee – 1st Speaker among 160 debaters

Edward Kim - 1st Speaker

Emma Tian – 2nd Speaker

Edward Son – 3rd Speaker

Maeve Goldman – 3rd Speaker

Prisha Malik – 5th Speaker

Ananya Anchlia – 6th speaker

Hemang Mittal – 9th speaker

Jason Chae – 10th speaker

