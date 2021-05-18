Bergen County welcomes its First SpringHill Suites Hotel; Closest Marriott-Branded Hotel to the Meadowlands Sports and Entertainment Complex in East Rutherford, N.J.

CARLSTADT, N.J., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The SpringHill Suites East Rutherford Meadowlands/Carlstadt opened on open May 18, 2021. The 149-room, all-suite hotel is at 192 Paterson Plank Rd. in Carlstadt, N.J. The hotel is managed by Concord Hospitality Enterprises, an award-winning hotel development and management company, based in Raleigh, N.C.

The hotel is 9 miles outside of New York City and adjacent to the Meadowlands Sports and Entertainment Complex, which includes American Dream, MetLife Stadium and Meadowlands Racetrack. The SpringHill Suites is near Teterboro Airport and world-class office space.

The SpringHill Suites is the hotel of choice for groups and tourists visiting the area. American Dream, an unparalleled mix of world-class entertainment, retail and dining. It is home to leading attractions that include DreamWorks Water Park, Nickelodeon Universe, Big SNOW, The Rink, Two Indoor Mini Golf Courses, SeaLife Aquarium, LegoLand, and TiLT, A Tracy Lee Stum Museum.

Located off many major highways in New Jersey with easy access to attractions and activities that New Jersey and New York City have to offer, the hotel has an abundance of double queen suites and adjoining suites. All of the suites feature designated living and working space, as well a separate sleeping area. Room amenities include a smart TV, mini-fridge, microwave and a trundle bed.

The hotel offers a complimentary breakfast, lobby bar and 24-hour market. Other amenities include an indoor pool, fitness center featuring a Peloton bike, outdoor fire pit with seating and poolside patio. Complimentary self-parking is always included.

SpringHill Suites offers a fresh take on mixing business and pleasure — because it's all about getting a little bit more so guests can enjoy their time away. A little extra, a lot less ordinary!

For information, visit Springhillsuitesmeadowlands.com or call 201.935.9400.

About Concord Hospitality Enterprises Company

An award-winning hotel development and management company, Concord Hospitality Enterprises company has been successfully growing the company's portfolio with properties across the United States and Canada. Its modern lifestyle holdings embody the next generation of boutique hotels, distinctive restaurants, stylish bar concepts and award-winning rooftops. The company believes that its people are its greatest strength. With the brightest talent, the most innovative processes and a commitment to giving back, Concord Hospitality is a great place to work for all. Learn more at concordhotels.com.

