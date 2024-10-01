Bergen New Bridge Medical Center Expands CareRev Partnership to Offer Healthcare Professionals Innovative Scheduling and Improved Work-Life Balance

The Medical Center has implemented CareRev's Internal Resource Pool Plus (IRP+) Technology

PARAMUS, N.J., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bergen New Bridge Medical Center announced an expansion of its partnership with CareRev, the on-demand workforce platform for healthcare professionals. After two years of a successful partnership, the Medical Center will be the first healthcare facility to launch CareRev's Internal Resource Pool Plus (IRP+) technology, a first-of-its-kind workforce management solution designed to streamline and optimize flexible shift management for healthcare professionals.

Bergen New Bridge has already incorporated CareRev's on-demand workforce platform into its long-term staffing strategy. By tapping into the pool of high-quality, on-demand healthcare professionals that use CareRev's app, the Medical Center has filled over 4,700 shifts with nearly 50,000 hours worked since the partnership launched in 2022. With CareRev's IRP+ solution, the Medical Center will be able to manage their full-time and part-time staff, as well as their per diem workforce with a fully integrated, customizable self-scheduling platform, lowering costs and offering internal staff more opportunities to work when they want.

"CareRev's IRP+ solution helps us ensure we are continuing to deliver unmatched flexibility and work-life balance which ultimately drives better patient outcomes," said Deborah Visconi, President & CEO, Bergen New Bridge Medical Center. "This technology allows us to build relationships with talent in our own backyard, while adding additional support for our full-time staff which is critical considering the challenges facing the healthcare workforce nationwide."

CareRev's IRP+ technology eliminates the need for nurse schedulers to manually fill shifts and reduces reliance on expensive external agency and travel staff. With CareRev's platform, staffing coordinators can seamlessly enable self-scheduling by posting shifts that align with hospital staffing and safety policies. Shifts are initially shared with part-time and full-time healthcare professionals, as well as float pools.

Bergen New Bridge healthcare professionals will now have the first opportunity to claim and fill shifts automatically, empowering them to take control of their own schedules while enabling the Medical Center to maximize their internal resources. When shifts are unclaimed, postings will then be promoted to CareRev's eligible on-demand workforce, as determined by the staffing coordinators.

CareRev's system provides coordinators and healthcare professionals with real-time updates to address callouts, team preferences, and ensure all shifts are filled. The automated process encourages a flexible workforce while doing away with time-consuming paper and pen methods and the need to call and text staff to fill shifts. The platform also integrates with existing attendance and timekeeping systems.

"We are proud to deepen our partnership with Bergen New Bridge Medical Center, a true innovator in healthcare steadfastly focused on serving its community and supporting its workforce," said Brandon Atkinson, CEO of CareRev. "By collaborating on the launch of CareRev's IRP+ technology, we are together leading the charge to empower healthcare professionals to thrive with a truly on-demand workforce platform."

ABOUT BERGEN NEW BRIDGE MEDICAL CENTER

Bergen New Bridge Medical Center (BNBMC), a clinical affiliate of Rutgers, is a 1,070-bed hospital located at 230 East Ridgewood Avenue in Paramus, NJ. The Medical Center is both the largest hospital and licensed nursing home in NJ and the fourth largest, publicly owned hospital in the nation.

Bergen New Bridge, a not-for-profit safety net facility, provides high-quality comprehensive services, including acute and ambulatory care, mental health and substance use disorder treatment, long-term care, 24/7 emergency department, surgical suites, physical rehabilitation, pharmacy, laboratory, radiologic services (including digital mammography). It is a leading provider of COVID 19 testing, vaccinations, and therapeutics. The Medical Center also has satellite offices in Bergenfield, Englewood, and Paterson. Primary care and other health and wellness services are available at the hospital's CareRite Now centers located in select Inserra Supermarkets in Bergen County.

Bergen New Bridge is in network with all major New Jersey commercial insurance plans covering 99.91% of NJ residents and is a Veterans Community Care Provider. It is also a Leader in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality in the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Healthcare Equality Index (HEI). Learn more at www.newbridgehealth.org .

ABOUT CAREREV

CareRev is the on-demand workforce platform for healthcare professionals. CareRev improves healthcare professional well-being and reduces costs for hospitals and healthcare systems nationwide by providing easy access to a flexible workforce. More than 22,000 (and growing) highly-qualified healthcare professionals use the CareRev app to set their own schedule, earn more and live life on their own terms. Learn more at www.carerev.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

