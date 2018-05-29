BerGenBio - Invitation to Conference Call: Interim Update on Ph II Clinical Programme With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Being Presented at ASCO

The call will be hosted by BerGenBio senior management and take place on:

Monday, 4 June 2018 at 8:30 AM CEST.

To take part, please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start using below phone number and confirmation code 1068189:

Norway +47-2100-2608

United Kingdom +44-(0)-330-336-9106

United States +1-323-794-2594

A slide deck presentation to accompany the call will be made available at www.bergenbio.com in the Investors / Presentations section from 8:00 AM CEST on 4 June 2018.

Presentations to be made during the annual ASCO meeting:

Saturday 2 June, 6:00 – 8:00 PM CDT, Chicago School of the Art Institute, Chicago, IL

BerGenBio reception

New interim Phase II clinical trial data with bemcentinib and selected pre-clinical data to be discussed by BerGenBio principal investigators and invited key opinion leaders

For further details and to receive an invitation, please email to asco2018@bergenbio.com

Monday 4 June, 8:00 AM - 11:30 AM CDT, ASCO Annual Meeting, McCormick Center, Chicago, IL

Interim clinical data from clinical trial ref. BGBC008 – Poster Board: #292, Abstract 3078

Interim clinical data from clinical trial ref. BGBC003 – Poster Board: #80, Abstract 7020

To be discussed at the Poster Discussion Session. 11:30 AM - 12:45 PM CDT

Biomarker study – Poster Board: #385, Abstract 2559

Monday 4 June, 1:15 PM – 4:45 PM CDT, ASCO Annual Meeting, McCormick Center, Chicago, IL

Interim clinical data from clinical trial ref. BGBIL006 – Poster Board: #375, Abstract 9548

The posters presented at ASCO will be made available www.bergenbio.com in the Investors / Presentations section at the time of presentation.

-End-

About BerGenBio ASA

BerGenBio ASA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of first-in-class AXL kinase inhibitors as a potential cornerstone of combination cancer therapy. The Company is a world leader in understanding the essential role of AXL kinase in mediating aggressive disease, including immune evasive, drug resistant, metastatic solid and haematological cancers.

BerGenBio's lead product, bemcentinib (BGB324), is a selective, potent and orally bio-available small molecule AXL inhibitor in four Company sponsored Phase II clinical trials in major cancer indications, with read-outs anticipated during 2018. It is the only selective AXL inhibitor in clinical development.

The Company sponsored clinical trials are:

Bemcentinib with TARCEVA® (erlotinib) in advanced EGFR mutation driven non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)

Bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA in advanced adenocarcinoma of the lung, and

Bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA in triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC).

Bemcentinib as a single agent and combination therapy in acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) / myeloid dysplastic syndrome (MDS)

The clinical trials combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA in adenocarcinoma of the lung and TNBC are conducted in collaboration with Merck & Co., Inc. (Kenilworth, NJ, USA), through a subsidiary.

In addition, a number of investigator-sponsored trials are underway, including a trial to investigate bemcentinib with either MEKINIST® (trametinib) plus TAFINLAR® (dabrafenib) or KEYTRUDA in advanced melanoma, as well as a trial combining bemcentinib with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC.

BerGenBio is simultaneously developing a companion diagnostic test to identify patient subpopulations most likely to benefit from treatment with bemcentinib. This will facilitate more efficient registration trials and support a precision medicine based commercialization strategy.

The Company is also developing a diversified pre-clinical pipeline of drug candidates, including BGB149, an anti-AXL monoclonal antibody.

For further information, please visit: www.bergenbio.com

KEYTRUDA® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, USA, TARCEVA® is a registered trademark of OSI Pharmaceuticals, LLC., marketed by Roche-Genentech. TAFLINAR® is a registered trademark of Novartis International AG and MEKINIST® is a registered trademark of GSK plc.

Contacts

Richard Godfrey

CEO

BerGenBio ASA

+47-917-86-304

Rune Skeie

CFO

BerGenBio ASA

rune.skeie@bergenbio.com

+47-917-86-513

Media Relations in Norway

Jan Petter Stiff

Crux Advisers

stiff@crux.no

+47-995-13-891

International Media Relations

David Dible

Mark Swallow

Marine Perrier

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

bergenbio@citigatedewerogerson.com

+44-207-638-9571

Forward looking statements

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements, which as such are not historical facts, but are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. These assumptions are inherently subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this announcement by such forward-looking statements

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

