BerGenBio Announces Poster Presentation at Upcoming SITC Meeting

BERGEN, Norway, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BerGenBio ASA (OSE: BGBIO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, selective AXL kinase inhibitors for severe unmet medical needs, today announced that a poster highlighting data from pre-planned biomarker analyses in second line Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) patients treated with bemcentinib, a highly selective AXL inhibitor in combination with MSD's anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) will be presented at the Society for Immunotherapy for Cancer (SITC) meeting being held on November 1-5, 2023 in San Diego, California.

The poster abstract was published today in the Journal for Immunotherapy of Cancer (JITC), an open-access journal. The full poster will be available on BerGenBio's website shortly following presentation on November 4th.

Poster Details

Title: Bemcentinib + Pembrolizumab show promising efficacy in metastatic NSCLC patients harboring mutations associated with poor prognosis: exploratory sub-analysis from the BGBC008 trial

Poster Board Number: 598

Presentation Time: Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023 beginning at 0900 Pacific Time

KEYTRUDA® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA

Contacts

Martin Olin CEO, BerGenBio ASA

[email protected]

Rune Skeie, CFO, BerGenBio ASA

[email protected]

Investor Relations / Media Relations

Jan Lilleby

[email protected]

About Bemcentinib

Bemcentinib is a potentially first-in-class, potent and highly selective inhibitor of the tyrosine kinase AXL. Extensive studies confirm the ability to combine bemcentinib with immune checkpoint inhibitors, chemotherapies and targeted therapies with the goal of improving a patient's immune response and delaying the development of chemoresistance. Bemcentinib is currently being investigated in combination with immune checkpoint inhibition and chemotherapy in first line NSCLC patients harboring mutations in the STK11 gene, a known prognostic factor of poor response to existing therapies.

About BerGenBio ASA

BerGenBio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative drugs targeting AXL as a potential cornerstone of therapy for aggressive diseases, including cancer and severe respiratory infections. The Company is focused on its proprietary lead candidate, bemcentinib, a potentially first-in-class selective AXL inhibitor in development for STK11 mutated NSCLC and COVID-19.

BerGenBio is based in Bergen, Norway with a subsidiary in Oxford, UK. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: BGBIO). For more information, visit www.bergenbio.com

Forward looking statements

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements, which as such are not historical facts, but are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. These assumptions are inherently subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this announcement by such forward-looking statements.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE BerGenBio ASA