BerGenBio Participation at Upcoming Healthcare Investor and Life Sciences Industry Conferences

14-16 May, Bio€quity Europe 2018 (Ghent, Belgium )*

2018 (Ghent, )* 23 May, ABG Sundal Collier Cancer Seminar ( Stockholm, Sweden )*

)* 1 June, Sachs Immuno-Oncology BD&L and Investment Forum ( Chicago, IL )*

)* 4 June, Norne Securities Conference ( Bergen, Norway )*

)* 1-5 June, 2018 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) ( Chicago, IL )*† (more details to follow)

Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) ( )*† (more details to follow) 4-7 June, BIO Annual Convention ( Boston, MA )

) 5-8 June, Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference ( New York, USA )

Further details can be found on BerGenBio's website (www.bergenbio.com) in the Media Centre / Events section.

*The slides and posters presented at these events will be made available on BerGenBio's website in the Investors / Presentations section following the presentations.

†BerGenBio will be hosting a reception on 2 June at The School of the Art Institute Ballroom, Chicago, USA during which short presentations will be given by clinical investigators participating in the bemcentinib clinical trials and key opinion leaders in AXL biology. For more information, please visit www.bergenbio.com/media-centre/events/.

About BerGenBio ASA

BerGenBio ASA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of first-in-class AXL kinase inhibitors as a potential cornerstone of combination cancer therapy. The Company is a world leader in understanding the essential role of AXL kinase in mediating aggressive diseases, including immune evasive, drug resistance metastatic solid and haematological cancers.

BerGenBio's lead product, bemcentinib (BGB324), is a selective, potent and orally bio-available small molecule AXL inhibitor in four Company sponsored Phase II clinical trials in major cancer indications, with read-outs anticipated during 2018. It is the only selective AXL inhibitor in clinical development.

The Company sponsored clinical trials are:

Bemcentinib with TARCEVA® (erlotinib) in advanced EGFR mutation driven non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)

Bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA in advanced adenocarcinoma of the lung, and

Bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA in triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC).

Bemcentinib as a single agent and combination therapy in acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) / myeloid dysplastic syndrome (MDS)

The clinical trials combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA in adenocarcinoma of the lung and TNBC are conducted in collaboration with Merck & Co., Inc. (Kenilworth, NJ, USA), through a subsidiary.

In addition, a number of investigator-sponsored trials are underway, including a trial to investigate bemcentinib with either MEKINIST® (trametinib) plus TAFINLAR® (dabrafenib) or KEYTRUDA in advanced melanoma, as well as a trial combining bemcentinib with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC.

BerGenBio is simultaneously developing a companion diagnostic test to identify patient subpopulations most likely to benefit from treatment with bemcentinib. This will facilitate more efficient registration trials and support a precision medicine based commercialization strategy.

The Company is also developing a diversified pre-clinical pipeline of drug candidates, including BGB149, an anti-AXL monoclonal antibody.

For further information, please visit: www.bergenbio.com

KEYTRUDA® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, USA, TARCEVA® is a registered trademark of OSI Pharmaceuticals, LLC., marketed by Roche-Genentech. TAFLINAR® is a registered trademark of Novartis International AG and MEKINIST® is a registered trademark of GSK plc.

