BerGenBio Third Quarter Results 2024

BERGEN, Norway, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BerGenBio ASA (OSE: BGBIO), a clinical-stage biopharma-ceutical company developing novel, selective AXL kinase inhibitors for severe unmet medical needs, today announced financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024, and provided a business update.

Highlights, including post period:

BGBC016 1L NSCLC STK11m Study

Ph1b enrollment completed; acceptable safety and pharmacokinetics announced in September 2024

The Ph2a portion of the study continues to accrue patients both in the US and in Europe

1L STK11m NSCLC: a Widely Recognized Risk Factor

New published data from MD Anderson continues to support the need for improved therapies in this patient population which is poorly served today

Tilvestamab

After extensive out-reach, the Company has decided to discontinue all tilvestamab activities including out-licensing activities

Martin Olin, Chief Executive Officer of BerGenBio stated: "BerGenBio continues to progress its focused strategy to develop its lead AXL inhibitor bemcentinib in first-line NSCLC patients with mutations in the STK11 gene which, we believe, represent a significant commercial opportunity. The on-going BGBC016 study in this population continues to progress and recently announced Ph1b data supports the safety and adequate pharmacokinetics of bemcentinib in combination with current standard of care therapy. The Ph2a portion of the study continues to accrue patients both in the US and in Europe. We expect to share a first Interim Analysis in the first part of 2025."

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

The operating loss for the quarter was NOK 24.8 million (2023: NOK 27.9 million )

(2023: ) Net cash flow was negative by NOK 27.7 million (2023: NOK 55.4 million )

(2023: ) Cash and cash equivalents amounted to NOK 174.8 million by the end of September 2024 ( NOK 200.1 million by end of June 2024 and NOK 169.3 million by end of September 2023 )

Presentation and Financial Report

The Q3 2024 Financial report is attached to this stock exchange announcement and the report and the Q3 2024 presentation are available at the Company's website https://www.bergenbio.com/investors/financial-reports.

Webcast details

BerGenBio's senior management team will provide a business update today at 10:00 am CET. The presentation will webcast live. To participate in the webcast, please use the following link:

https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20241113_3/

A recording of the webcast will be available at www.bergenbio.com in the Investors/Financial Reports section (https://www.bergenbio.com/investors/financial-reports) shortly afterwards.

