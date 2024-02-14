BERGER FINANCIAL GROUP EXPANDS REACH WITH ACQUISITION OF ROBERT GORDON & ASSOCIATES, INC. IN SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS

Berger Financial Group's largest acquisition to date takes the company's AUM to $2 billion.

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Minneapolis-based wealth management firm, Berger Financial Group is thrilled to announce its latest milestone acquisition of Robert Gordon & Associates, Inc., an investment management and strategic wealth planning firm located in Springfield, Illinois. This marks the 18th and largest acquisition to date for Berger Financial Group, further solidifying its position as a dynamic player in the industry, with total client assets (AUM) now reaching $2 billion.

Berger Financial Group is one of only a few wealth management firms that offers an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP). Robert Gordon & Associates and their dedicated team became part of the ESOP when acquired by Berger Financial Group.

"Finding Robert Gordon & Associates felt meant-to-be from the beginning," said Mark Berger, principal, and financial advisor for Berger Financial Group. "Being a multigenerational firm like Berger Financial Group immediately led to a great level of excitement and cultural fit. Representing our largest acquisition to-date, we are excited to continue adding great people to the team."

Robert Gordon & Associates provides financial planning services to help prepare clients for their future retirement in a tax efficient manner. This commitment aligns with the core ethos of Berger Financial Group, founded on the shared principles of prioritizing financial planning with a focus on tax optimization. As most wealth management firms do not have tax professionals in-house, Berger Financial Group is a leading innovator in the wealth management industry.

"We are ecstatic that we found the right mix at the Berger team," said Robert Gordon, MS, CFP®, President of Robert Gordon & Associates. We considered a lot of different business models and deal structures in our search. Making sure our clients and staff were well taken care of was our primary consideration. While this partnership is still young, all our expectations have been met. This is a business that I invested more than 40 years of my life, and I feel very confident that we made the right choice."

About Berger Financial Group:

Berger Financial Group, is a fiduciary full-service Independent Registered Investment Advisory (RIA) firm focusing on a holistic process for financial planning, tax planning, and portfolio management all under one roof.

