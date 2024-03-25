BERGER MONTAGUE ANNOUNCES OPENING OF WASHINGTON, D.C. OFFICE TO ADD TO ITS GROWING COMPLEX LITIGATION CAPABILITIES

PHILADELPHIA, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Berger Montague, a premiere complex civil litigation trial firm, now with over 100 attorneys and a large support staff, is pleased to announce that it is continuing its growth trajectory by taking new office space in Washington, D.C. The new offices are in the historic McLachlen Bank Building, at 1001 G Street NW, Suite 400 East, Washington DC, 20001.

Berger Montague's new office will be helmed by shareholder Daniel J. Walker, an accomplished antitrust litigator who rejoined Berger Montague in 2017 after serving three years in the Health Care Division at the Federal Trade Commission.

"After having a smaller office in Washington, D.C. for many years, we are excited to be moving into this new, much more substantial, space in the heart of the city," said Berger Montague Chairman Eric L. Cramer. "It's a fantastic location in a beautiful building that offers room for growth of our DC footprint. We look forward to being able to attract the top legal talent from the DC area, including out of governmental agencies and from the non-profit world, to join our unparalleled team of legal professionals. This expansion will help the firm benefit its growing list of clients in cutting edge and socially important cases in multiple fields."



Cramer added, "this new office is yet another step in our strategic plan to become the best and most desirable plaintiffs' law firm in the United States for attorneys to work, and it will provide yet another location to serve our large and growing client base."

Daniel J. Walker will be joined in the Washington, D.C. office by a team of attorneys including shareholder Alexandra Piazza, who works in the firm's Employment Law Department, as well as Senior Counsel Julie Selesnick and Karen Handorf, who are nationally known healthcare litigation attorneys. Prior to joining Berger Montague, Handorf, like Walker, had a distinguished career in government service, having spent 25 years at the U.S. Department of Labor, where she was the Deputy Associate Solicitor in the Plan Benefits Security Division. The Washington DC office will also house attorney Hope Brinn, who concentrates her practice in prosecuting complex antitrust matters.

"Our firm is growing, and Washington, D.C. is a great place for our diverse plaintiff-oriented litigation practice," said Walker. "Our plan is that by investing in this office, we will become a destination firm for the most talented attorneys including those coming from government and non-profit positions."



Berger Montague is one of the nation's preeminent full-spectrum complex civil litigation, class action, and mass tort law firms, with over 54 years of having precedent-setting lead roles in the fields of antitrust, securities, mass torts, civil and human rights, whistleblower cases, employment, and consumer litigation. The firm is headquartered in Philadelphia, and now has offices in Chicago, Minneapolis, San Diego, San Francisco, Toronto, Washington, D.C., and Wilmington, Delaware.

