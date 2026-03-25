Berger Montague Files First Antitrust Class Action Against Vail Resorts and Alterra Over Ski Pass Pricing

PHILADELPHIA, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Berger Montague, a leading national plaintiff law firm, along with co-counsel DiCello Levitt, and Salahi PC, have filed a federal antitrust class action on behalf of skiers and snowboarders nationwide against Vail Resorts, Inc. and Alterra Mountain Company. The complaint alleges that the two dominant ski resort operators have unlawfully inflated prices and suppressed competition through anticompetitive bundling practices tied to their ski passes.

"Skiers and snowboarders nationwide have been paying artificially inflated prices for lift tickets for far too long," said Berger Montague Chairman Eric C. Cramer. "The time has come for change. Ski resort behemoths Vail and Alterra need to stop their alleged monopolistic practices and permit free and fair competition on the merits."

Filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado, the lawsuit is the first action brought against Vail Resorts and Alterra over these claims, alleging an industry‑wide scheme that has driven up the cost of skiing and snowboarding across North America.

According to the complaint, Vail Resorts and Alterra—together controlling access to nearly all destination ski resorts in North America—have steered skiers and snowboarders into expensive season-pass bundles through Epic Pass and Ikon Pass products. They also set single-day lift-ticket prices at artificially high levels. The suit alleges these practices violate federal and state antitrust laws by restraining competition, foreclosing independent ski areas, and forcing consumers to pay supracompetitive prices.

The complaint further alleges that virtually all marquee destination ski resorts are now owned by, or contractually tied to, either Vail Resorts or Alterra—leaving consumers with few meaningful alternatives and pressuring independent regional ski areas to either join one of the two ecosystems or risk being shut out of skier demand altogether.

Plaintiffs seek damages on behalf of a nationwide class of consumers who purchased lift tickets or season passes, as well as injunctive relief designed to restore competition in the ski resort market.

The case is Goloja et al. v. Vail Resorts, Inc. et al., filed in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado. A copy of the complaint is available here.

Berger Montague is one of the nation's preeminent law firms focusing on complex civil litigation, class actions, and mass torts in federal and state courts throughout the United States. With more than $2.4 billion in 2025 post-trial judgments alone, the Firm is a leader in the fields of complex litigation, antitrust, consumer protection, defective products, environmental law, employment law, securities, and whistleblower cases, among many other practice areas. For over 55 years, Berger Montague has played leading roles in precedent-setting cases and has recovered over $50 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented. Berger Montague is headquartered in Philadelphia and has offices in Chicago; Malvern, PA; Minneapolis; San Diego; San Francisco; Toronto, Canada; Washington, D.C.; and Wilmington, DE.

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SOURCE Berger Montague