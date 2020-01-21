Berger Montague Hires Patrick McCormick, The Firm's First Chief Operating Officer

McCormick joins Berger Montague after twelve years as a Senior Vice President of The Ricoh Company, Ltd., where he managed its subsidiary, mindSHIFT Technologies, Inc., overseeing a team of over 1,000 professionals and managers. McCormick was recognized in this role for his accomplishments in delivering revenue growth, platform and service growth, and for the organizational culture he cultivated.

Prior to his tenure at mindSHIFT, McCormick was Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Network Alternatives, Inc., a full-service cloud technology company serving the legal and professional service markets. Wharton SBDC ranked Network Alternatives as one of Philadelphia's Top 100 fastest growing companies for three years. Network Alternatives was acquired by mindSHIFT, which was later acquired by Ricoh.

Berger Montague's Chairman, Eric L. Cramer, comments on how McCormick's experience complements the strategy and goals of the Firm as it transitions into its 50th year serving clients and class members. "Patrick's experience as both a high-performing leader and technology entrepreneur positions him as ideal for this new role," said Cramer. "As we hone and scale our business infrastructure for the next 50 years, we are excited to add an experienced and innovative leader to help guide and execute our business operations. Moreover, law firms that leverage technology are going to thrive in the coming decades, and Patrick brings a wealth of proven expertise in this area."

"I'm proud to become a part of Berger Montague's legacy as a precedent-setting firm of nationally recognized lawyers," says McCormick. "The Firm has built its venerable reputation through a half century of dedication to advancing its clients' rights and interests, and I look forward to serving as a key contributor in expanding the Firm's reach and scale."

Berger Montague is a national class action and complex litigation law firm headquartered in Philadelphia with offices in Minneapolis, San Diego, and Washington, DC. The Firm litigates complex civil cases and class actions in federal and state courts throughout the United States. Berger Montague serves both public and private sector clients within the antitrust, securities, consumer, employment, environmental, civil and human rights, whistleblower, and insurance domains of expertise. In over 50 years of operation, the Firm has pioneered the use of class actions in America and has recovered well over $35 billion for its clients and the class members that it has represented.

