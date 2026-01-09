Berger Montague Investigates Reports that Elon Musk's Chatbot Grok Creates Nonconsensual Pornographic Images of Women and Children

PHILDELPHIA, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Berger Montague, a leading national plaintiffs' law firm, is investigating claims that xAI's chatbot Grok is being used for the large-scale unauthorized creation of lewd and sexually abusive images of women and underage girls, which are published on Grok's official account on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

"These reports of exploitation are disturbing," said Shareholder E. Michelle Drake. "Sexual humiliation by a chatbot shouldn't be the price for a woman existing online. The idea that underage girls may be subject to this disgusting abuse of technology is unconscionable."

According to ABC News, Elon Musk's companies xAI and X face global backlash over Grok's production of sexually explicit deepfake depictions of real women and children without their consent. On Tuesday Britian's top technology official demanded X take urgent action. The European Union, France, India, Malaysia and Brazil have also condemned the platform. NBC News has also reported the phenomenon.

If you or a family member has been victimized by a sexually explicit picture created by Grok without consent and you would like to learn about your legal options, you can contact Berger Montague at completing this form, emailing us at [email protected],or by calling us at 1-800-424-6690. For more information, please visit www.bergermontague.com/grok.

Berger Montague is one of the nation's preeminent law firms focusing on complex civil litigation, class actions, and mass torts in federal and state courts throughout the United States.

