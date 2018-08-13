Berger Montague Moves to Philadelphia High-Rise, Announces Firm Rebrand

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- After nearly 50 years at its historic brownstone on Locust Street, Berger Montague has moved its office headquarters to 1818 Market Street. The firm now occupies the building's entire 36th floor and a portion of the 35th floor—more than 40,000 square feet in total.

Berger Montague worked with L2 Partridge to design the office space from scratch and hired MJ Settelen Construction to handle the construction. The two floors, which are connected by an internal stair, have expansive views, natural light, and a large café looking out on west Philadelphia. The space is outfitted with new, ergonomically-efficient furniture and state-of-art technology to enhance the productivity of the firm's more than 100 Philadelphia-based workers. In addition, the office has 10 conference rooms of various sizes, equipped with large screens and the most up-to-date video and audio conferencing tools.

"As our firm grew over the last several years, it became apparent that we needed more space," said Firm Chairwoman Sherrie R. Savett. "1622 Locust was beautiful and historically significant, and we loved it. It served us well for many years. But it was time for something that better fit our modern and growing firm."

The firm had been headquartered at 1622 Locust Street since its founding by David Berger and Laddie Montague in 1970. Mr. Berger was a legendary figure in the Philadelphia Bar. He and Mr. Montague were among the early pioneers in the new field of plaintiffs' complex litigation in the late 1960s and early 1970s. Mr. Montague remains as Chairman Emeritus of the firm.

The Locust Street building has been a landmark in the Philadelphia legal profession for the last 50 years. It, along with a companion structure, the Philadelphia Athenaeum in Society Hill, were constructed in the mid-19th century and are architecturally iconic in Philadelphia from an historical perspective. "My father and Laddie realized their vision of creating the first class action law firm in the City and practically in the country at 1622 Locust—the building will always be part of the firm's identity," said Managing Shareholder Daniel Berger, one of Mr. Berger's sons. "We've brought elements of it with us to 1818 Market. The new space was designed to reflect the firm's deep history but also its visionary future," Berger said.

Part of the transition into that future includes a firm rebrand, with a new logo and a new name. "We are now doing business as 'Berger Montague,' rather than 'Berger & Montague, P.C.'" said Savett. "It's a more modern take on our classic firm name. With the move and the new logo, now is the proper time to roll it out."

Berger Montague is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA with offices in Minneapolis, MN and Washington, D.C. It employs more than 60 attorneys who represent clients in civil litigation and class action litigation. The firm, which has a well-established national reputation, has played a leading role in plaintiffs' complex litigation for almost 48 years, protecting its clients in both class and non-class litigation and resulting in recoveries of billions of dollars for its clients and the classes the firm has represented.

