Berger Montague PC Investigates Akero Therapeutics, Inc. and Its Board of Directors for Breach of Fiduciary Duties and Violations of Federal Securities Laws (NASDAQ: AKRO)

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Berger Montague PC advises shareholders of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. ("Akero" or the "Company") about an investigation into the Company and members of its Board of Directors for potential breaches of fiduciary duties and violations of the federal securities laws.

Shareholders of Akero may learn more about this investigation by contacting Berger Montague

Headquartered in San Francisco, Akero is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company whose lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), a drug in development for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH).

Berger Montague's investigation centers on a proposed merger with Novo Nordisk A/S, announced on October 9, 2025, whereby Akero shareholders will receive $54.00 per share in cash and one Contingent Value Right entitling each holder to receive $6.00 per share if Akero's lead product candidate efruxifermin, a drug in development for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), achieves regulatory approval by June 30, 2031.

