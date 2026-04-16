Berger Montague PC Investigates Stryker Corporation's Board of Directors for Breach of Fiduciary Duty (NYSE: SYK)

PHILADELPHIA, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National plaintiffs' law firm Berger Montague PC advises shareholders of Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK) ("Stryker" or the "Company") about an investigation into Stryker's Board of Directors (the "Board") for potential breaches of fiduciary duties owed to the Company and its shareholders. The investigation focuses on whether the Board failed to exercise appropriate oversight regarding its cybersecurity and data protection practices, including the Company's response to a recent cyber incident affecting its operations and data environment.

Shareholders of Stryker may learn more about this investigation by contacting Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at [email protected] or (215) 875-3015 or Caitlin Adorni at [email protected] or (267) 764- 4865 or CLICK HERE.

Stryker is a global medical technology company headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan, that develops and manufactures medical devices, surgical equipment, and healthcare solutions used by hospitals and clinicians worldwide.

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague is one of the nation's preeminent law firms focusing on complex civil litigation, class actions, and mass torts in federal and state courts throughout the United States. With more than $2.4 billion in 2025 post-trial judgments alone, the Firm is a leader in the fields of complex litigation, antitrust, consumer protection, defective products, environmental law, employment law, securities, and whistleblower cases, among many other practice areas. For over 55 years, Berger Montague has played leading roles in precedent-setting cases and has recovered over $50 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented. Berger Montague is headquartered in Philadelphia and has offices in Chicago; Malvern, PA; Minneapolis; San Diego; San Francisco; Toronto, Canada; Washington, D.C., and Wilmington, DE.

For more information or to discuss your rights, please contact:

Andrew Abramowitz

Berger Montague

(215) 875-3015

[email protected]

Caitlin Adorni

Berger Montague

(267) 764-4865

[email protected]

SOURCE Berger Montague