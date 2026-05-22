Berger Montague PC Investigating Claims on Behalf of ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ: CHX) Investors After Class Action Filing

PHILADELPHIA, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National plaintiffs' law firm Berger Montague PC announces a class action lawsuit against ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ: CHX) ("ChampionX" or the "Company") on behalf of investors who sold ChampionX common stock during the period from February 29, 2024 through April 1, 2024 (the "Class Period").

Investor Deadline: Investors who sold ChampionX common stock during the Class Period may, no later than July 14, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE.

Prior to its July 2025 acquisition by SLB, ChampionX was a global leader in chemistry solutions and engineered equipment for the oil and gas industry.

The lawsuit alleges that while ChampionX and its senior executives were in possession of material, non-public information — specifically, unsolicited acquisition offers from SLB — the Company repurchased a significant amount of its own shares at market prices artificially deflated by the concealment of that information.

Specifically, on February 29, 2024, ChampionX received an unsolicited, non-public offer from SLB to acquire all outstanding shares of ChampionX for $36.70 per share. On March 7, 2024, SLB raised its offer to $37.80 per share. Throughout the Class Period, ChampionX's average stock price was $33.32 per share — materially below the undisclosed offer prices. Despite having an obligation to either disclose the acquisition offers or abstain from purchasing ChampionX stock, the Company continued to repurchase shares at those depressed prices and benefitted significantly from keeping this information from investors.

On April 2, 2024, during pre-market hours, ChampionX disclosed that it had reached an agreement to be acquired by SLB. The merger eventually closed on July 16, 2025, with SLB acquiring ChampionX for $40.58 per share.

If you are a ChampionX investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at [email protected] or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at [email protected] or (267) 764-4865.

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague is one of the nation's preeminent law firms focusing on complex civil litigation, class actions, and mass torts in federal and state courts throughout the United States. With more than $2.4 billion in 2025 post-trial judgments alone, the Firm is a leader in the fields of complex litigation, antitrust, consumer protection, defective products, environmental law, employment law, securities, and whistleblower cases, among many other practice areas. For over 55 years, Berger Montague has played leading roles in precedent-setting cases and has recovered over $50 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented. Berger Montague is headquartered in Philadelphia and has offices in Chicago; Malvern, PA; Minneapolis; San Diego; San Francisco; Toronto, Canada; Washington, D.C., and Wilmington, DE.

For more information or to discuss your rights, please contact:

Andrew Abramowitz

Berger Montague

(215) 875-3015

[email protected]

Caitlin Adorni

Berger Montague

[email protected]

SOURCE Berger Montague