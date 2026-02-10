Berger Montague PC Investigating Claims on Behalf of Investors in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE: DOOR) After Class Action Filing

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National plaintiffs' law firm Berger Montague PC announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Masonite International Corporation (NYSE: DOOR) ("Masonite" or the "Company") on behalf of investors who sold Masonite common stock during the period from June 5, 2023 through February 8, 2024 (the "Class Period").

Investor Deadline: Investors who sold Masonite securities during the Class Period may, no later than April 7, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE .

Masonite, headquartered in Tampa, FL, is a global building products company focused on the design and manufacture of interior and exterior door solutions for residential and commercial construction markets.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants caused Masonite to repurchase its own common stock while in possession of material non-public information – specifically, that the Company had received multiple offers from Owens Corning to acquire all of Masonite's outstanding shares at prices significantly above the then-current market price. Defendants' concealment of this information allowed Masonite to repurchase its share at artificially low prices.

The lawsuit alleges that when Owens Corning's offers were ultimately announced, investors learned that Masonite had repurchased shares while withholding material information.

If you are a Masonite investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at [email protected] or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at [email protected] or (267)764-4865.

About Berger Montague

