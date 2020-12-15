Berger Montague Promotes Camille Fundora Rodriguez and Nick Urban to Shareholders

She has successfully challenged the unlawful wage and hour business practices of numerous industries, including home health aide companies, meat and poultry plants, and landscaping companies. Her work has resulted both in payment of back wages and compensation changes by the companies. Currently, Ms. Rodriguez represents individuals in a variety of industries including utilization review nurses and delivery couriers.

Ms. Rodriguez has also distinguished herself as a leader within the Firm. In February 2020, she was named Berger Montague's first Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Coordinator and has assembled a task force to help ensure that proactive efforts are being made to continue to foster and encourage a collaborative, supportive, and respectful environment among all those who work for and with the Firm. Two of her first major initiatives included drafting the Firm's DEI Mission Statement and working to have Juneteenth—the date (June 19th) when Major General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, TX to announce the end of the Civil War and slavery—declared an annual Firm holiday and day of action. Ms. Rodriguez also works closely with her colleagues in recruiting, associate development, and marketing.

In addition to her work within the Firm, Ms. Rodriguez is an active member of the National Employment Lawyers Association and the Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, and Hispanic Bar Associations. She also served as a Board Member of Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Philadelphia.

"Camille is a true leader within her cases, our Firm, and in the community," said Firm Chairman Eric L. Cramer. "We could not be prouder to have her become a Shareholder of our Firm. We look forward to benefitting from her leadership for many years to come."

Ms. Rodriguez graduated from Barnard College, Columbia University with a B.A. in American Studies and earned her J.D. from the Widener University School of Law. Prior to joining the Firm, Ms. Rodriguez practiced in the litigation department at a boutique Philadelphia law firm where she represented clients in a variety of personal injury, disability, and employment discrimination matters.

Mr. Urban's 11 years at Berger Montague have been marked by his vital work on antitrust class actions alleging that pharmaceutical manufacturers wrongfully kept less expensive generic drugs off the market. For example, Mr. Urban was a key member of Berger Montague's Namenda case team, which served as co-lead counsel for a class of direct purchasers of the Alzheimer's drug Namenda. The lawsuit alleged that Forest Laboratories delayed and impaired generic competition for its prescription drug Namenda, injuring purchasers who could have saved money on lower-priced generic prescriptions. In May 2020, the $750 million settlement received final approval, making it the largest settlement in Hatch-Waxman antitrust litigation with a single defendant in history. In October 2020, the American Antitrust Institute honored Mr. Urban and the rest of the team with its 2020 Outstanding Antitrust Litigation Achievement in Private Practice Law Award for their excellent work on the case.

Mr. Urban currently represents a certified class of direct purchasers challenging a pay for delay deal concerning the drug Niaspan. He also represents a class of direct purchasers of the drug Zetia challenging a reverse payment agreement that allegedly delayed generic competition. Each case alleges that anticompetitive agreements caused plaintiffs to pay hundreds of millions in overcharges.

"Nick's work has long been critical to some of the most important and successful antitrust cases our Firm has ever had," said Mr. Cramer. "He is an accomplished team player from whom we expect great things in the years ahead."

Mr. Urban graduated from the University of San Diego in 2004 and the University of Pennsylvania Law School in 2009. While at Penn Law, Mr. Urban served as senior editor for the Journal of Law and Social Change and worked at several organizations dedicated to increasing the availability of quality affordable housing through impact litigation and development. Prior to attending law school, Mr. Urban worked as an anti-hunger advocate in the San Diego region and also worked for the Office of the Secretary of State of California.

Berger Montague is a national plaintiffs' class action and complex litigation law firm headquartered in Philadelphia with offices in Minneapolis, San Diego, and Washington, D.C. Berger Montague litigates complex civil cases and class actions in federal and state courts throughout the United States. In its 50 years of operation, the Firm has pioneered the use of class actions in America and recovered well over $36 billion for its clients and the class members it has represented.

