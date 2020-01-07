Berger Singerman And Raymond James & Associates To Advise Just One More Restaurant Corp. On Sale Of The Palm Restaurants

MIAMI, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Just One More Restaurant Corp., Just One More Holding Corp., and Robert E. Tardif, Jr. in his capacity as the Trustee for the bankruptcy estates of Bruce E. Bozzi, Sr. and Walter J. Ganzi, Jr. (the "Debtors"), announced today that they have retained Raymond James & Associates, Inc. to sell The Palm's intellectual property, real estate located on Second Avenue in New York, N.Y. and East Hampton, N.Y., the 21 restaurants owned by the Debtors and licensing rights with respect to three other restaurants, and other assets of the Debtors under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of Florida.

The sale transaction will be consummated through a "section 363" sale process pursuant to the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. The sale is expected to close by March 31, 2020.

The Palm restaurants, which are not in bankruptcy, will continue to operate in the ordinary course. Just One More Restaurant Corp. and Just One More Holding Corp. are advised by the law firm of Berger Singerman LLP, which also serves as special corporate counsel to Trustee Tardif, and McHale P.A. which serves as the Chief Restructuring Officer; Raymond James & Associates, Inc. serves as the company's investment banker.

Parties interested in participating in the marketing process should contact the company's investment banker, Raymond James & Associates, Inc. (Geoffrey Richards, geoffrey.richards@raymondjames.com, and Rob Arnold, rob.arnold@raymondjames.com).

About Berger Singerman

Berger Singerman LLP, Florida's business law firm, has more than 80 attorneys working out of offices in Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, Miami and Tallahassee. Members of the firm have expertise in commercial law, including business reorganization, corporate securities and M&A, dispute resolution, intellectual property, employment law, real estate, environmental and land use, government and regulatory, healthcare, immigration, insurance, internal investigations and white- collar criminal defense, tax, and wealth preservation. Berger Singerman is consistently and widely recognized by independent third parties for its excellence in client service, results obtained for clients and its culture; most recently, the firm was named by the Daily Business Review as the Midsize Litigation Department of the Year, to the "Midsize Hot List" by the National Law Journal for three years in a row, and as a top Florida law firm by U.S. News and World Report "Best Law Firms" as well as Chambers USA. For more information, please visit www.bergersingerman.com or the Doing Business in Florida resource www.flabusinesslaw.com.

Media Contact:

rbb Communications/ 305-967-6678

SOURCE Berger Singerman

Related Links

http://www.bergersingerman.com

