Berger Singerman Elects Jordi Guso As Managing Partner

"The purpose of our transition plan and Jordi's election to managing partner is to secure this firm's future and demonstrate that we have proactively planned for the future and to assure our clients and referral sources that the exceptional level of client service we provide will continue," said James Berger.

Guso joined Berger Singerman in 1997 and has served on the firm's executive committee since 2013. "I am honored to have received the confidence of my law partners and look forward to continuing to serve our valued clients, team members and community in my new role as managing partner," Guso said. Through his service on the executive committee, he has collaborated in developing the core principles that management has implemented to assure the continued success of the firm. As a business lawyer, he regularly represents financially distressed businesses and other stakeholders in court-supervised and out-of-court restructurings. For over 27 years, Guso has successfully counseled large and sophisticated businesses across a broad spectrum of industries.

Guso has earned the respect of his peers as a trusted advisor and serves as an ambassador for Berger Singerman and the legal community through his substantial pro bono work. This month he concludes his two-year term as president of the Board of Directors of Legal Services of Greater Miami, Inc. He is also active in various professional associations including the American Bankruptcy Institute, where he serves as co-chair of the Financial Advisors and Investment Banking Committee, and the American College of Bankruptcy, where he recently concluded his term on the Eleventh Circuit Council and currently serves as chair of the Education Committee for the circuit.

"I wholeheartedly embrace Berger Singerman's core principles, including that our lawyers have a responsibility to give back to the communities in which we live and work. For the 22 years I have been with the firm, in addition to providing exceptional client service, the firm has generously supported Legal Services and other organizations who strive each day to alleviate the burden of poverty on the less fortunate in our communities," said Guso.

Under this new leadership structure, James Berger will serve as the firm's president for a four-year term to ensure a seamless transition, and Paul Steven Singerman and Mitchell Berger will remain the firm's co-chairs. "I am extremely pleased that Jordi will be taking over the leadership of Berger Singerman," said James Berger. "He has been a key member of our transition plan, serving on the firm's executive committee, and I am confident that he is well prepared to provide the next generation of leadership for Berger Singerman."

"Berger Singerman has established itself as a trusted advisor to its clients, and a great platform for seasoned attorneys and rising stars alike," said Paul Steven Singerman. "The election of Jordi in Berger Singerman's 35th year of serving clients as Florida's business law firm, demonstrates our commitment to the future, and to continuing the entrepreneurial, collaborative, and philanthropic principles upon which the firm was founded."

The start of Guso's term marks the 35th anniversary of Berger Singerman, a significant milestone for the firm. Founded in 1985, it has grown from a single office with a handful of employees in Fort Lauderdale to one with more than 85 attorneys across the state. Berger Singerman was created with the purpose of going beyond the traditional roles of counselors and litigators, to become Florida's business law firm.

Through its commitment to superior service, continued additions of high-profile lateral hires and award-winning work, Berger Singerman has accomplished that goal. Furthermore, with today's announcement the firm has empowered itself to continue that success for many years to come.

About Berger Singerman

Berger Singerman LLP, Florida's business law firm, has more than 85 attorneys working out of offices in Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, Miami and Tallahassee. Members of the firm have expertise in commercial law, including business reorganization, corporate securities and M&A, dispute resolution, intellectual property, employment law, real estate, environmental and land use, government and regulatory, healthcare, immigration, insurance, internal investigations and white- collar criminal defense, tax, and wealth preservation. Berger Singerman is consistently and widely recognized by independent third parties for its excellence in client service, results obtained for clients and its culture; most recently, the firm was named by the Daily Business Review as the Midsize Litigation Department of the Year, to the "Midsize Hot List" by the National Law Journal for three years in a row, and as a top Florida law firm by U.S. News and World Report "Best Law Firms" as well as Chambers USA. For more information, please visit www.bergersingerman.com or the Doing Business in Florida resource www.flabusinesslaw.com.

