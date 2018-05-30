Berger Singerman Hosts Third Annual Hurricane Preparedness Week Series To Ready Florida Businesses For Storm Season

Last year's Atlantic hurricane season brought 17 named storms to the U.S. and caused well over $200 billion in damages, the most ever recorded. Furthermore, Harvey, Irma and Maria, which impacted the Southeast U.S. coast, were recently named three of the top five costliest storms in history.

With another hurricane season around the corner, it is essential for businesses to be equipped with the necessary tools to ensure that they are prepared. Berger Singerman's hurricane preparedness week content, which can be found on its blog, Doing Business in Florida, provides businesses with comprehensive information and tools that can be applied before, during and after a natural disaster. The featured topics include:

Legislative update: a look at new laws arising out of Irma

Irma by the numbers: an assessment of the destruction caused by Irma, including key teaching points

Agricultural/produce: how to protect your crop/business/livelihood pre- and post- hurricane

Cybersecurity: the vulnerability of your data during storms

Construction issues: how to protect your construction site and your employees before a hurricane

Basic insurance policy compliance: be aware of your obligations under the policy, including new provisions being utilized by insurance companies

Import/export risks: the dangers faced by import/export businesses during a hurricane

Deductibles: focusing on the burden of the wind deductible and how buy down deductible insurance can lessen the financial hardship following a storm

Managing wind created openings: a guide to understanding policy coverage for wind created opening

Government assistance: permitting construction/zoning in emergency situations

Bankruptcy after the storm: what to do when the storm adversely impacts your business

Cancellations, delays, closures: lessons to learn post Irma for the hospitality industry

Best practices: when a pending storm threatens your deal's closing date

Price gouging: a summary of the law and consequences for violations; responding to government investigations

Liability for damages caused by projectiles during hurricane events

Hurricane preparedness is critical to businesses in all industries, often requiring a multidisciplinary approach to address the countless issues arising after a natural disaster. Because of this, multiple attorneys across the firm's Business, Finance & Tax, Business Reorganization, Construction Litigation, Cybersecurity and Data Breach, Dispute Resolution, Government and Regulatory, Insurance Litigation and Real Estate practice groups will be co-authoring these articles to tackle the complex problems faced by business owners during hurricane season.

