Berger Singerman Launches Infrastructure Task Force

MIAMI, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Berger Singerman, Florida's business law firm, launches its Infrastructure Task Force to educate and help businesses across the state to benefit and prepare for President Biden's proposed 2 Trillion-dollar Infrastructure Bill. Comprised of seasoned attorneys from its Government & Regulatory and Dispute Resolution teams, its Task Force brings to bear decades of experience in the space, the Infrastructure Task Force will provide numerous resources, including client alerts, articles, and blogs, with critical tips and considerations for clients interested in infrastructure projects and funding, and will include: government procurement, grant processes and compliance, sea level rise and resiliency, transit infrastructure, aging and expansion of infrastructure, public/private partnerships, aviation & port infrastructure improvements, construction issues, tax concerns and opportunity zones.

Berger Singerman's Infrastructure Task Force is comprised of former state, regional and local government attorneys who have been involved in important infrastructure projects across the state, both from the government and private sector perspectives. The firm's Task Force harnesses that vast experience to advise and advocate for its clients as their property and business interests intersect with all levels of government. As Florida's infrastructure ages, and the demands upon it increase, the firm's Task Force stands ready to equip its clients with the necessary tools to enable them to partake in the opportunities the Administration's infrastructure bill offers and, together, help move Florida forward.

Berger Singerman LLP, Florida's business law firm, has more than 85 attorneys working out of offices in Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Tallahassee, and West Palm Beach. Members of the firm have expertise in commercial law, including business reorganization, corporate securities and M&A, dispute resolution, intellectual property, employment law, real estate, environmental and land use, government and regulatory, healthcare, insurance, internal investigations and white-collar criminal defense, tax, and wealth preservation. Berger Singerman is consistently and widely recognized by independent third parties for its excellence in client service, results obtained for clients and its culture; most recently, the firm was named by the Daily Business Review as the Midsize Litigation Department of the Year and as a top Florida law firm by U.S. News and World Report "Best Law Firms" as well as Chambers USA. For more information, please visit www.bergersingerman.com.

