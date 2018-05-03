Berger Singerman Recognized By Chambers USA For Fifteenth Consecutive Year

MIAMI, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Berger Singerman, Florida's business law firm, has been ranked among the top Florida law firms in the 2018 edition of Chambers USA: America's Leading Lawyers for Business for the 15th consecutive year. The ranking includes 18 of the firm's attorneys and seven of its practice groups: Bankruptcy/Restructuring, Corporate/M&A & Private Equity, Environmental, Insurance, Litigation: General Commercial, Real Estate, and Tax.
The firm's Real Estate, Insurance and Tax practices moved up in the 2018 rankings due to the scale and complexity of work, and reputation in the marketplace. In addition, Nick Jovanovich, Barry D. Lapides, and Dawn M. Meyers were individually recognized by Chambers USA for the first time.
The annual and prestigious Chambers USA guide of the best law firms and lawyers is published by London-based Chambers & Partners. Chambers conducts rigorous research in connection with its evaluation and rating of lawyers and firms, including interviews with clients and other attorneys. Chambers evaluates the technical legal ability of the lawyers and firms it rates, as well as their reputations for professional conduct, client service, and results obtained.
The following Berger Singerman attorneys were in Chambers' 2018 guide:
|
Name
|
Location
|
Practice Area
|
Daniel H. Aronson
|
Miami
|
Corporate/M&A & Private Equity
|
James L. Berger
|
Fort Lauderdale
|
Real Estate
|
Mitchell W. Berger
|
Fort Lauderdale
|
Litigation: General Commercial
|
Howard J. Berlin
|
Miami
|
Bankruptcy/Restructuring
|
Gina Clausen Lozier
|
Boca Raton
|
Insurance
|
James D. Gassenheimer
|
Miami
|
Litigation: General Commercial
|
Jordi Guso
|
Miami
|
Bankruptcy/Restructuring
|
Michael J. Higer
|
Fort Lauderdale
|
Insurance
|
Ilyse M. Homer
|
Miami
|
Bankruptcy/Restructuring
|
Nick Jovanovich
|
Fort Lauderdale
|
Tax
|
Barry D. Lapides
|
Miami
|
Real Estate
|
Charles H. Lichtman
|
Fort Lauderdale
|
Litigation: General Commercial
|
Isaac M. Marcushamer
|
Miami
|
Bankruptcy/Restructuring
|
Dawn M. Meyers
|
Fort Lauderdale
|
Environment
|
Brian G. Rich
|
Tallahassee
|
Bankruptcy/Restructuring
|
Marc Stephen Shuster
|
Miami
|
Real Estate
|
Paul Steven Singerman
|
Miami
|
Bankruptcy/Restructuring (Florida – Star Individual, National ranking); Litigation:General Commercial
|
Daniel H. Thompson
|
Tallahassee
|
Environment
"We are thrilled to again be ranked among the leading firms with our talented attorneys and practices included in the 2018 edition of Chambers USA. The recognition of 18 of our team members and seven of our practice groups, including upgraded practice and increased attorney rankings is a testament to the caliber of our team and our unwavering commitment to providing the highest level of service to our clients and the results we obtain for them," said Paul Steven Singerman, co-chair of Berger Singerman.
