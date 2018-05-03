Berger Singerman Recognized By Chambers USA For Fifteenth Consecutive Year

The firm's Real Estate, Insurance and Tax practices moved up in the 2018 rankings due to the scale and complexity of work, and reputation in the marketplace. In addition, Nick Jovanovich, Barry D. Lapides, and Dawn M. Meyers were individually recognized by Chambers USA for the first time.

The annual and prestigious Chambers USA guide of the best law firms and lawyers is published by London-based Chambers & Partners. Chambers conducts rigorous research in connection with its evaluation and rating of lawyers and firms, including interviews with clients and other attorneys. Chambers evaluates the technical legal ability of the lawyers and firms it rates, as well as their reputations for professional conduct, client service, and results obtained.

The following Berger Singerman attorneys were in Chambers' 2018 guide:

Name Location Practice Area Daniel H. Aronson Miami Corporate/M&A & Private Equity James L. Berger Fort Lauderdale Real Estate Mitchell W. Berger Fort Lauderdale Litigation: General Commercial Howard J. Berlin Miami Bankruptcy/Restructuring Gina Clausen Lozier Boca Raton Insurance James D. Gassenheimer Miami Litigation: General Commercial Jordi Guso Miami Bankruptcy/Restructuring Michael J. Higer Fort Lauderdale Insurance Ilyse M. Homer Miami Bankruptcy/Restructuring Nick Jovanovich Fort Lauderdale Tax Barry D. Lapides Miami Real Estate Charles H. Lichtman Fort Lauderdale Litigation: General Commercial Isaac M. Marcushamer Miami Bankruptcy/Restructuring Dawn M. Meyers Fort Lauderdale Environment Brian G. Rich Tallahassee Bankruptcy/Restructuring Marc Stephen Shuster Miami Real Estate Paul Steven Singerman Miami Bankruptcy/Restructuring (Florida – Star Individual, National ranking); Litigation:General Commercial Daniel H. Thompson Tallahassee Environment

"We are thrilled to again be ranked among the leading firms with our talented attorneys and practices included in the 2018 edition of Chambers USA. The recognition of 18 of our team members and seven of our practice groups, including upgraded practice and increased attorney rankings is a testament to the caliber of our team and our unwavering commitment to providing the highest level of service to our clients and the results we obtain for them," said Paul Steven Singerman, co-chair of Berger Singerman.

