Berger Singerman Recognized By Chambers USA For Fifteenth Consecutive Year

News provided by

Berger Singerman

11:46 ET

MIAMI, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Berger Singerman, Florida's business law firm, has been ranked among the top Florida law firms in the 2018 edition of Chambers USA: America's Leading Lawyers for Business for the 15th consecutive year. The ranking includes 18 of the firm's attorneys and seven of its practice groups: Bankruptcy/Restructuring, Corporate/M&A & Private Equity, Environmental, Insurance, Litigation: General Commercial, Real Estate, and Tax.

The firm's Real Estate, Insurance and Tax practices moved up in the 2018 rankings due to the scale and complexity of work, and reputation in the marketplace.  In addition, Nick Jovanovich, Barry D. Lapides, and Dawn M. Meyers were individually recognized by Chambers USA for the first time.

The annual and prestigious Chambers USA guide of the best law firms and lawyers is published by London-based Chambers & Partners. Chambers conducts rigorous research in connection with its evaluation and rating of lawyers and firms, including interviews with clients and other attorneys. Chambers evaluates the technical legal ability of the lawyers and firms it rates, as well as their reputations for professional conduct, client service, and results obtained. 

The following Berger Singerman attorneys were in Chambers' 2018 guide:

Name     

Location     

Practice Area

Daniel H. Aronson  

Miami  

Corporate/M&A & Private Equity

James L. Berger  

Fort Lauderdale  

Real Estate

Mitchell W. Berger 

Fort Lauderdale 

Litigation: General Commercial

Howard J. Berlin   

Miami 

Bankruptcy/Restructuring

Gina Clausen Lozier  

Boca Raton 

Insurance

James D. Gassenheimer 

Miami   

Litigation: General Commercial

Jordi Guso 

Miami  

Bankruptcy/Restructuring

Michael J. Higer 

Fort Lauderdale 

Insurance

Ilyse M. Homer  

Miami  

Bankruptcy/Restructuring

Nick Jovanovich 

Fort Lauderdale 

Tax

Barry D. Lapides 

Miami 

Real Estate

Charles H. Lichtman  

Fort Lauderdale 

Litigation: General Commercial

Isaac M. Marcushamer 

Miami  

Bankruptcy/Restructuring

Dawn M. Meyers 

Fort Lauderdale 

Environment

Brian G. Rich  

Tallahassee  

Bankruptcy/Restructuring

Marc Stephen Shuster 

Miami  

Real Estate

Paul Steven Singerman  

Miami   

Bankruptcy/Restructuring (Florida – Star Individual, National ranking); Litigation:General Commercial

Daniel H. Thompson  

Tallahassee 

Environment  

"We are thrilled to again be ranked among the leading firms with our talented attorneys and practices included in the 2018 edition of Chambers USA. The recognition of 18 of our team members and seven of our practice groups, including upgraded practice and increased attorney rankings is a testament to the caliber of our team and our unwavering commitment to providing the highest level of service to our clients and the results we obtain for them," said Paul Steven Singerman, co-chair of Berger Singerman.   

Contact:
Julie Jimenez
305-967-6678

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/berger-singerman-recognized-by-chambers-usa-for-fifteenth-consecutive-year-300642225.html

SOURCE Berger Singerman

Related Links

https://www.bergersingerman.com

Also from this source

Apr 09, 2018, 12:03 ET Berger Singerman's Dispute Resolution Team Named Midsize...

Jan 17, 2018, 15:21 ET South Florida Real Estate Bubble Won't Burst In 2018 According To...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Berger Singerman Recognized By Chambers USA For Fifteenth Consecutive Year

News provided by

Berger Singerman

11:46 ET