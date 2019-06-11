Berger Singerman Survey Reveals Most Florida Businesses Are Not Prepared For Hurricane Season

MIAMI, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After more than 100,000 businesses in Florida filed claims after Hurricane Irma in 2017 and about 39,000 businesses filed claims after Hurricane Michael last year, one would think Florida business owners would be prepared and knowledgeable on their insurance policies for the 2019 hurricane season. However, a new survey released today by Berger Singerman, Florida's business law firm, revealed the exact opposite.

According to the firm's survey, which polled about 2,000 business owners in Florida during the month of May, a substantial 69% of respondents have not read their insurance policy. Furthermore, 61% do not know how much their hurricane deductible is and 64% do not know if their insurance policy has coverage for code upgrades.

Additionally, when asked what their top priority is for their business as it prepares for this hurricane season, most prioritized backing up data (32%) and communicating emergency employee procedures (32%) over reviewing their insurance policy (23%).

"I wish I could say I was surprised by how many businesses are uninformed about their insurance coverage, but we see it a lot because the insurance process can be confusing without the proper guidance," said Gina Clausen Lozier, partner at Berger Singerman and a leader of the firm's insurance practice. "There are many steps businesses should take to ensure they are protected during hurricane season, but it starts with reviewing and understanding their current insurance policy."

To help business owners and employees across the state become more educated about their insurance policies and properly prepare for storm season, Berger Singerman is hosting its fourth annual hurricane preparedness week. Starting June 10 through June 14, the firm will provide numerous resources including seminars, articles and blogs with key tips for businesses. For example, on June 12 the firm is hosting an educational presentation regarding alternative dispute options available in insurance policies under Florida law. To attend the seminar at the firm's Fort Lauderdale office, RSVP at 561-893-8726.

Berger Singerman's Hurricane Preparedness Week content, which can be found on their firm website, will help provide businesses with comprehensive information that can be applied before, during and after a natural disaster. Additional topics that will be covered during Hurricane Preparedness Week include:

Small and mid-sized business surviving a storm: a look at the percentage of businesses who do not recover after a storm and steps to avoid becoming a percentage



Lessons learned about commercial policies



Expectations vs. reality in insurance claims



Tips if you are in a high-velocity insurance zone



Learnings from Hurricane Maria



Hospitality and hurricanes: a look at how hotels perform after storms

The firm's insurance practice leaders, Clausen Lozier and Michael Higer, who is also The Florida Bar's immediate past president, were two of just a handful of lawyers in Florida recognized in the prestigious legal publication Chambers USA for their insurance work on behalf of policyholders. Additionally, Clausen Lozier currently sits on the Board of Directors for the Windstorm Insurance Network (WIND) and is significantly involved in the Florida Association of Public Insurance Adjusters and the National Association of Public Adjusters. Their team was also the only insurance practice to receive a ranking from Chambers USA in the state of Florida.

For more information on all the firm's Hurricane Preparedness Week or other insurance-related issues throughout hurricane season, please contact Gina Clausen Lozier at gclausen@bergersingerman.com, or Michael Higer at mhiger@bergersingerman.com.

