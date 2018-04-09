Berger Singerman's Dispute Resolution Team Named Midsize Litigation Department of the Year By Daily Business Review

"We are honored to have our Dispute Resolution Team recognized once again as the midsize firm top litigation practice in South Florida. The award recognizes the commitment and talent of our litigators, who consistently handle matters typically reserved for much larger firms with great success," said Paul Steven Singerman, Co-Chair of Berger Singerman. "In 2017, the firm was involved in several high profile and noteworthy cases allowing us to leverage our collaborative culture and experienced team to creatively and efficiently deliver first rate client service and great results."

The Daily Business Review's Professional Excellence Awards recognize exemplary work by attorneys in the legal profession and the community. The Litigation Department honorees were judged based on their work results obtained pretrial, at trial or on appeal in 2017, with the firms in the midsize category having a total of 70 to 200 attorneys.

This award is the most recent honor the firm has received, including being a top tier U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers' Best Law Firm in litigation and a Chambers USA's 2017 Top Florida Law Firm. The firm's attorneys have also been recognized by the South Florida Legal Guide, Best Lawyers in America, the Litigation Counsel of America, Florida Trend, and the Florida edition of Super Lawyers.

About Berger Singerman

Berger Singerman LLP, Florida's business law firm, has more than 75 attorneys working out of offices in Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, Miami and Tallahassee. Members of the firm have expertise in commercial law, including business reorganization, corporate securities and M&A, dispute resolution, intellectual property, employment law, real estate, environmental and land use, government and regulatory, healthcare, immigration, insurance, internal investigations and white collar criminal defense, tax, and wealth preservation. Berger Singerman is consistently and widely recognized by independent third parties for its excellence in client service, results obtained for clients and its culture; most recently, the firm was named to the "Midsize Hot List" by the National Law Journal for three years in a row and as a top Florida law firm by U.S. News and World Report "Best Law Firms" and Chambers USA. For more information, please visit www.bergersingerman.com or the Doing Business in Florida resource www.flabusinesslaw.com.

Media Contact: Julie Jimenez, 305-967-6678, julie.jimenez@rbbcommunications.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/berger-singermans-dispute-resolution-team-named-midsize-litigation-department-of-the-year-by-daily-business-review-300626466.html

SOURCE Berger Singerman

Related Links

https://www.bergersingerman.com

