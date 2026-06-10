Bergey's Truck Centers Recognized in 2026 MACH Alliance Composable Impact Awards

PhaseZero.ai announces that customer Bergey's Truck Centers has been recognized for delivering a modern commerce experience for customers and employees across 25 heavy-duty truck locations

LOS ALTOS, Calif., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bergey's Truck Centers, powered by PhaseZero.ai, has been named to the 2026 MACH Alliance Composable Impact Award cohort, one of five global brands selected by an independent panel from more than 50 submissions for deploying open, composable, and connected architecture with measurable real-world outcomes. The award was announced April 28 at MACH X: Toronto.

One platform. 25 locations. Zero new IT hires.

PhaseZero CxCommerce unified Bergey's 25 locations, two Procede dealer management system instances, and a 245,000-part catalog behind a single composable platform, without adding IT headcount or engaging a systems integrator. Customers gained 24/7 self-service access to real-time inventory, account-specific pricing, and interchange part discovery. Employees gained the same tools, giving Bergey's the digital-first environment needed to attract and retain the next generation of customers and staff.

"PhaseZero CxCommerce has transformed how we serve customers and support our team. Our customers get real-time inventory and pricing across all 25 locations, and our sales and support staff have shifted from answering routine order questions to helping customers get every part they need to finish the job. It has positioned us to compete for the next generation of customers and team members." James Gavaghan, President, Bergey's Truck Centers

Since January 2025, the platform delivered 92.3% year-over-year sales growth, a 9.6% conversion rate against a 1-3% B2B industry benchmark, 123.7% session growth, and 5x online sales versus pre-platform volumes. Search volume grew 9x, driven by AI-powered part identification and interchange matching. These results reflect a nearly 100-year-old distributor that has repositioned itself to compete for the next generation of fleet operators, repair shops, and parts professionals who expect a modern, self-service commerce experience.

Built for an industry in workforce transition

PhaseZero integrated Procede DMS, Plytix PIM, and Google Analytics through clean API contracts, delivering a unified experience across all 25 locations without point-to-point integrations, custom middleware, or a systems integrator. New hires use the same tools customers use, accelerating onboarding, reducing dependence on tribal knowledge, and ensuring that when experienced people move on, the business does not move backward.

"Bergey's has shown that modernization does not have to mean disruption," said Ram Chandrasekar, Chief Executive Officer, PhaseZero.ai. "Across 25 locations, multiple dealer management system instances, and a large parts catalog, PhaseZero CxCommerce helped deliver 92.3% year-over-year sales growth without adding IT headcount. For distributors running on established ERP, DMS, and branch operations, that is the power of practical composable commerce: it coexists with the business systems they already depend on while giving customers and employees the modern, real-time experience they now expect."

Industry recognition

"The 2026 Impact Awards recognize organizations that are turning composable architecture into measurable business outcomes," said Jason Cottrell, President, MACH Alliance. "Bergey's is a strong example: modernizing a complex, multi-location operating environment while improving digital sales, conversion, search adoption, and customer self-service. This is the kind of real-world impact that shows why open, composable, and connected technology matters."

PhaseZero is a MACH Alliance Certified ISV and a recognized IDC Innovator in AI-Enabled B2B Digital Commerce (2025). To learn more or schedule a demonstration, visit phasezero.ai/contact.

ABOUT PHASEZERO.AI

PhaseZero.ai delivers a composable agentic AI commerce platform for manufacturers, distributors, and complex B2B, B2C, and B2E businesses. PhaseZero connects product discovery, commerce, analytics, payments, and composable AI agents with existing enterprise systems, including ERP, PIM, catalog, inventory, pricing, customer systems, and third-party commerce platforms. PhaseZero is headquartered in Los Altos, California, MACH Alliance certified, and recognized as an IDC Innovator in AI-Enabled B2B Digital Commerce (2025). Learn more at www.phasezero.ai.

Contact:

Ram Chandrasekar

***@phasezero.ai



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SOURCE PhaseZero.ai