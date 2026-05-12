PhaseZero Launches Eight AI Agents for Manufacturers and Distributors - Connecting Sales, Support, and Operations Teams Across Full Commerce Journey

Announced at MACH X in Toronto, the agent portfolio augments sales, support, inventory, and digital commerce teams without replacing existing enterprise systems

LOS ALTOS, Calif., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PhaseZero.ai today announced the general availability of eight production-ready, MCP-enabled AI agents for manufacturers and distributors at MACH X in Toronto. Available with CxCommerce or as composable agents alongside existing enterprise systems, the agents connect every step of the industrial commerce journey, from part identification to order fulfillment, into a unified experience for the teams closest to the customer.

The workforce challenge

In parts distribution and manufacturing, order accuracy, service speed, and pricing confidence depend on knowledge that lives in experienced people, not in ERP or catalog systems. With 31% of parts distribution workers at or near retirement age and new hires often taking 2 to 3 years to reach counter-level competency, that knowledge gap is widening across the industry.

Eight agents. One connected workflow.

A counter associate receives an unknown part and photographs it. The Visual AI Agent matches it across the catalog in seconds. No part number required. RecommendAI surfaces the alternate and related parts to improve average order value and help customers with all parts needed to finish the job. Live inventory confirms availability. The order is placed, tracked, and delivered. Behind every transaction, AttributeAI, CategoryAI, ProductImageAI, and SEO/AEO AI continuously enrich product data at scale. The Inventory Agent surfaces qualified alternates the moment a primary part goes out of stock. InsightsAI gives managers real-time visibility across the operation.

A practical adoption path

Industrial parts data is often incomplete and uneven across suppliers and systems. PhaseZero supports a phased adoption model. Customers start with existing data, deliver value where coverage exists today, and improve accuracy as the platform operates. Cloud computing was not widely adopted when AWS launched in 2006. Today it is an operational baseline. AI agents in industrial commerce are on a similar path.

Enterprise guardrails. Tenant-isolated. Customer data stays with the customer.

Every PhaseZero agent operates within the customer's tenant boundary. No cross-tenant training. All data, training outputs, and ongoing inference remain within the customer's environment. Catalog intelligence, pricing logic, fitment expertise, and customer relationships train that customer's agents and only those agents. PhaseZero is SOC 1, SOC 2, GDPR, CCPA, and PCI-DSS certified, running on AWS and Azure with defined SLAs and 24/7 monitoring.

MACH aligned. Production ready.

"Agentic AI won't be defined by a single agent or platform. It will be defined by how well agents work across systems, spanning vendors, data, and real enterprise workflows in a composable and trusted way. That's why launches like PhaseZero at MACH X matter. This is production-ready, MCP-enabled agents designed to plug into real commerce journeys and operate alongside the systems manufacturers and distributors already rely on."

Jason Cottrell, President, MACH Alliance

In production today

Harman Heavy Duty Specialists Ltd., which manages 450,000 interchanges, is among the customers already running PhaseZero solutions, with search performance and repeat customer revenue exceeding benchmark levels following deployment.

"The PhaseZero Visual Search Agent is helping our team speed up parts identification. It narrows down options in seconds, which directly improves how quickly we serve customers at the counter. For less experienced staff, it is especially valuable because it helps guide the identification process and gets them productive faster. That impact on training and onboarding is something we feel across the whole team."

Ian Johnston, VP of Operations and Marketing, Harman Heavy Duty Specialists Ltd.

"The workforce transition our industry is navigating is real and accelerating. PhaseZero agents are built to work alongside current teams and build on the knowledge already captured in existing systems, helping the next generation of the workforce become productive faster and serve customers more effectively."

Ram Chandrasekar, Chief Executive Officer, PhaseZero.ai

The PhaseZero agent portfolio is available today as a composable set of MCP-enabled AI agents. Each agent can be deployed individually or as a connected workflow with CxCommerce, existing back-end systems, or third-party commerce platforms. To schedule a demonstration, visit phasezero.ai/contact.

ABOUT PHASEZERO.AI

PhaseZero.ai delivers a composable agentic AI commerce platform for manufacturers, distributors, and complex B2B, B2C, and B2E businesses. PhaseZero connects product discovery, commerce, analytics, payments, and composable AI agents with existing enterprise systems, including ERP, PIM, catalog, inventory, pricing, customer systems, and third-party commerce platforms. PhaseZero is headquartered in Los Altos, California, MACH Alliance certified, and recognized as an IDC Innovator in AI-Enabled B2B Digital Commerce (2025). Learn more at www.phasezero.ai.

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SOURCE PhaseZero.ai