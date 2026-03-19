JEGS Launches Modern, Secure Payments Powered by PhaseZero.ai

JEGS Selects PhaseZero to Modernize Payments - Delivering Secure, Scalable Checkout with PCI-DSS Compliance and Mobile Wallet Support as the Foundation for Customer Experience Transformation

LOS ALTOS, Calif., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PhaseZero.ai, a leading provider of AI-native, composable commerce solutions, today announced that JEGS has launched a new enterprise-grade payments platform powered by PhaseZero Payment Solutions. The deployment brings together Stripe for global payment processing, tokenization, and checkout experiences including Stripe Radar, and Kount for fraud prevention, helping JEGS deliver a more secure, scalable, and resilient checkout while coexisting with critical operational workflows.

The platform went live in time for the holiday season and handled high transaction volumes during peak shopping periods, validating performance, reliability, and uptime when it mattered most.

Modern payments without disrupting core operations

Modernizing payments is rarely just a checkout project. Commerce teams need stronger fraud controls and a smoother buying experience, but they still must support complex order, fulfillment, and settlement processes, often across legacy enterprise systems. For JEGS, that meant improving the customer experience, security and regulatory compliance, while maintaining existing enterprise order fulfillment and operational systems and business processes.

PhaseZero Payment Solutions serves as an orchestration layer between checkout, payment providers, fraud services, and enterprise systems. It supports core payment capabilities including authentication, authorization, capture, refund, and transaction status-without requiring disruptive downstream changes. It also supports shipment-based capture and split-shipment scenarios.

The integrated PhaseZero-Stripe solution enables authorization at checkout while allowing capture and settlement to remain driven by enterprise systems-separating customer experience from backend complexity without giving up control.

A secure foundation built for modern checkout

At the center of the platform is a tokenized payments architecture designed to eliminate exposure of raw card data. With Stripe Elements/Checkout, card details are collected securely to support PCI-DSS compliance and strengthen data security. Tokenization replaces raw card data with secure payment tokens, reducing risk across systems while supporting future payment scenarios and expanded payment methods.

On the fraud side, PhaseZero and Kount enable earlier risk assessment prior to authorization. Pre-authorization verification signals-such as email, address, and phone validation-help identify suspicious activity sooner, reducing downstream chargebacks and manual review. Stripe Radar adds an additional layer of fraud detection within the Stripe processing flow.

Reliability is engineered into the end-to-end experience using event-driven provider updates. Payment status can still be recorded if a customer's browser session is interrupted, helping maintain consistent outcomes across devices and connection conditions-especially during patchy cell coverage and high-volume periods.

Flexible payments that meet customers where they are

JEGS customers expect fast checkout and the payment methods they prefer. Built on PhaseZero CxCommerce and Stripe's payments platform, the solution is designed to add payment methods over time with minimal integration overhead. The architecture also supports wallet options, including Apple Pay and Google Pay, helping reduce checkout friction and improve conversion on supported devices.

Strategic solution portfolio: PhaseZero + Stripe + Kount

Together, PhaseZero, Stripe, and Kount provide a modern, composable payments portfolio for digital commerce:

PhaseZero Payment Solutions: orchestration layer that connects checkout, payment providers, fraud services, and enterprise workflows to modernize without disrupting operations.

orchestration layer that connects checkout, payment providers, services, and enterprise workflows to modernize without disrupting operations. Stripe : global payment processing, tokenization , modern checkout experiences, and fraud detection with Stripe Radar.

: global payment processing, , modern checkout experiences, and detection with Stripe Radar. Kount: machine-learning-driven fraud prevention and risk decisioning integrated into the payment flow to strengthen fraud checks and reduce friction for legitimate customers.

Customer perspective

"PhaseZero helped us modernize payments in a way that strengthened security and improved the buying experience, without disrupting the systems and fulfillment processes that power our business," said Gabe Mendoza, Chief Executive Officer of JEGS. "The PhaseZero team executed quickly and efficiently, delivering a modern foundation with tokenized card processing, stronger fraud prevention, and expanded payment options for our customers."

PhaseZero perspective

"Commerce leaders don't just need new technology, they need better buying experiences delivered quickly and at enterprise scale," said Ram Chandrasekar, Chief Executive Officer of PhaseZero.ai. "Our composable approach and best-in-class integrations with Stripe and Kount help customers accelerate time to market while meeting the scale, complexity, and reliability their business demands. We work as a strategic partner, bringing deep commerce and industry expertise to every transformation."

About JEGS

Since 1960, JEGS has been the go-to source for high-performance parts and expert support. From street machines to race-ready builds, JEGS is committed to helping enthusiasts achieve their goals with quality parts, trusted advice, and fast shipping.

About PhaseZero.ai

PhaseZero.ai delivers a composable, agentic AI commerce platform that helps manufacturers, distributors, and complex B2B and B2C businesses transform their commerce experience through seamless integration with existing IT systems. Combining MACH architecture, deep domain expertise, and best-in-class partner integrations, PhaseZero accelerates time to market and delivers a unified, high-performance buying experience for customers and employees.

Learn more at www.phasezero.ai

Contact:

PhaseZero.ai

***@phasezero.ai



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SOURCE PhaseZero.ai