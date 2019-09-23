Bergmeyer Establishes West Coast Base in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bergmeyer brings its philosophy of creating distinctive user experiences to the West Coast, establishing its official presence in downtown Los Angeles. "Our company culture is founded on innovation, entrepreneurship and an open-minded approach; principles that cutting-edge West Coast cities, like Los Angeles, embody," notes president Mike Davis, FAIA, LEED AP. "Putting down roots in downtown LA allows us to formally expand our service area within a region that is a hotbed of creativity."

Wrangler x Fred Segal Pop Up - Los Angeles, CA (Lawrence Anderson Photography, Inc) WeWork - Boston, MA (Anton Grassl Architectural Photography)

The 90-plus-person architecture, interiors, graphics and brand strategy design firm works with national and international clients across a variety of market sectors, including retail, workplace, commercial, education, restaurant, hospitality and residential, in addition to serving notable California corporations. Recently for California Closets, Bergmeyer created a uniquely branded showroom experience, designing both its Richmond, CA headquarters, and its current San Francisco flagship, while also establishing prototype standards for implementation across the US. Bergmeyer also designed the flagship for the San Francisco 49ers Team Store at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. Recently completed and in-progress West Coast projects are varied and include new store locations for retailers Arc'teryx and lululemon, a creative workspace in Manhattan Beach, a multi-family luxury project in Orange County, and a Wrangler pop-up at the iconic Fred Segal in West Hollywood.

"Design is about people—our clients and their clients, customers and constituencies," says vice president Rachel Zsembery, AIA, LEED AP BD+C, an expert in experiential retail design. She adds, "From our new base in downtown Los Angeles, we can even more effectively, efficiently and meaningfully interface with clients in the Western United States and Canada."

Bergmeyer's portfolio creates emotional connections through environmental experiences and an integrated, multi-disciplinary approach to strategy and design.

Shop: From brand strategy and concept development to developing prototypes and designing concept stores, pop-ups, and flagships, Bergmeyer delivers compelling on-brand experiences that achieve measurable results.

Eat: From fast casual to fine dining and destination restaurants, Bergmeyer works with brands to create memorable experiences.

Work: By designing and implementing programmatically-complex workspaces and integrating flexible multi-use spaces, Bergmeyer balances aesthetics with function for a diverse clientele.

Live + Stay: From authoring the next chapter for historic landmarks through creative adaptation to bringing new communities to life in residential, university and hotel environments, Bergmeyer works with builders, developers and planners to deliver distinctive projects.

About Bergmeyer ( Bergmeyer.com)

We are a design firm committed to enhancing the everyday, creating experiences for the most common places we go: where we shop, learn, eat, work, live, and stay. We design for our clients' clients, the people whose lives are most impacted by our work. Through an open and engaging design approach we turn brand values into physical experiences.

