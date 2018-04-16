Bergstrom partners with Velociti to enhance aftermarket installation network for customers

As a result of the agreement, Bergstrom customers will now have the option of using Velociti's vast network of experienced and qualified mobile technicians nationwide. That comes in addition to Bergstrom's existing roster of distributors and dealers.

"It's important to us to offer our customers multiple options when it comes to aftermarket product installation," said Christophe Barreau, managing director of NITE Products. "Velociti has a proven track record of leveraging rapid deployments and we're very excited to be able to align with a partner that understands the value and importance of quality deployment and customer support."

Velociti's experience in the market, as well as their highly regarded reputation, were both factors in Bergstrom selecting them as an official installation provider.

The combination of Bergstrom's industry-leading products with Velociti's quality and experience will ensure that fleet owners can deploy Bergstrom products as quickly as possible.

"At Velociti, we are continually pushing the envelope to offer unique services that meet the needs of our clients," said Velociti President Deryk Powell. "Our programs address the complex issues facing today's transportation industry by offering affordable solutions and creating comprehensive customized programs. We are proud to partner with innovative technology providers like Bergstrom, who offers creative and eco-friendly ways for fleets to maximize performance while reducing carbon footprints."

For more information about Bergstrom, visit www.bergstrominc.com.

For more information about Velociti, visit www.velociti.com.

About Bergstrom Inc.

Bergstrom Inc. is the leading designer and manufacturer of cab climate systems for heavy-duty commercial trucks, off-highway machines and specialty vehicles. By combining progressive engineering talent, lean manufacturing principles and a global footprint, Bergstrom offers a unique blend of commercial vehicle marketplace focus and customer value. For more information, visit bergstrominc.com.

About Velociti

Velociti is a global provider of technology deployment services, specializing in the installation & service of a broad range of transportation and networking technology products. Velociti's experience allows enterprise level technology consumers to maximize ROI as a result of leveraging expert, rapid deployment. Velociti clients include many Fortune 500 companies from a wide variety of market segments including transportation, retail, distribution, manufacturing, healthcare, government, education, food service and public venues. For more information visit www.velociti.com or call toll free (855)-233-7210.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bergstrom-partners-with-velociti-to-enhance-aftermarket-installation-network-for-customers-300630792.html

SOURCE Velociti US

Related Links

www.velociti.us

