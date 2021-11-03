Beringer Bros. Celebrates Inaugural Year As The Official Wine Of The CMA Awards

NAPA, Calif., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time ever, Beringer Bros. Spirit Barrel Aged Wines joins forces with the Country Music Association to celebrate Country Music's Biggest Night™ as the Official Wine of "The 55th Annual CMA Awards." Beringer Bros. wines will be exclusively poured at the November 10, 2021 event, with nominees and guests at the Bridgestone Arena enjoying 2019 Beringer Bros. Bourbon Barrel Aged Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon, served throughout the awards ceremony. Nominees, presenters, and performers will also receive personalized bottles of Beringer Bros. wine, gifted in celebration of the biggest night in Country Music to toast their accomplishments and peers!

150 years ago, brothers Jacob and Frederick Beringer left Germany to found a winery and distillery in Napa. Reusing their spirit barrels to age wine just seemed like good financial sense, but they quickly discovered it added a whole new level of complexity. Today, Beringer Bros. honors Jacob and Frederick's pioneering spirit by aging Beringer Bros. wines in spirit barrels. Enjoy smooth, robust wines with flavors of vanilla, toasted hazelnuts, and caramel – the bourbon flavors harkening back to Southern culture, a perfect pairing for country music's premier party.

"On behalf of Beringer Bros, it is an honor to take part in country music's biggest night and to toast all of the musical talent nominated for this year's CMA Awards," says Chief Marketing Officer at Treasury Wine Estates, Carl Evans. "We are thrilled to serve Beringer Bros. Bourbon Barrel Aged Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon to nominees and presenters in attendance at this year's CMA ceremony."

Viewers are invited to toast the night's nominees with Beringer Bros Bourbon Barrel Aged Wines. If viewers have the urge to mix it up, the Beringer Bros. Wine-ing Julep, a twist on the classic cocktail, makes for a great sip while celebrating the best of country music. The recipe is available on our Instagram page. Follow for more great pairings and posts from behind the scenes.

Hosted by legendary country singer Luke Bryan, "The 55th Annual CMA Awards" are to be held on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, and will be returning to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, broadcasting live on the ABC Television Network (8:00-11:00 PM/ET).

