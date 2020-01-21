Beringer Technology Group Kicks Off 2020 by Acquiring DeckerWright Corporation, Expands Presence in Northern and Coastal New Jersey

MAPLE SHADE, N.J., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NJ based Beringer Technology Group and Red Bank, NJ based DeckerWright Corporation, a full service MSP offering IT solutions for small and mid-sized businesses, joined forces January 1, 2020. The acquisition extends Beringers' geographic footprint and adds experienced DeckerWright staff to the Beringer team. The merged company will have over 35 employees in four states.

DeckerWright Corporation

"The acquisition of DeckerWright Corporation fits in with Beringer's strategic growth plan," explained Craig Beringer, CEO & President. "They are in a great location with blue ribbon clients, and an experienced team that can immediately contribute to our continued success."

Marshall Wright, President of DeckerWright Corporation adds, "We looked at about a dozen proposals from other companies including Private Equity backed buyers. None of the buyers we assessed aligned better with our staff, clients and values than Beringer Technology Group. We are excited to be a part of Beringer Technology Groups' future."

There is a great deal of synergy between Beringer and DeckerWright from corporate values to the tools and systems that both companies leverage. Both companies are committed to the clients and delivering superior service & support. The DeckerWright team will remain in its Red Bank location serving clients in central and northern New Jersey. Marshall and Sally Wright, along with the entire DeckerWright team have joined Beringer and bring over 60 years of management and system engineering experience to the Beringer Team.

Beringer Technology Group has built a highly skilled team of engineers, implementation specialists & a leadership team that set them apart and helps small and medium sized businesses maximize the value of their technology investments.

About Beringer Technology Group

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Maple Shade, NJ, Beringer Technology Group is recognized as a leader within the managed service provider industry and has been in the top 1% of Microsoft's partner ecosystem as Gold certified for more than 15 years. Beringer Technology Group specializes in Managed IT Services, Backup and Disaster Recovery, Cloud Based Computing, Unified Communication Solutions, Microsoft Dynamics 365 & Microsoft Office 365.

