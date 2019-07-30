Berk Communications' Campaign Named A Finalist For The 2019 PRNEWS' Platinum PR Awards For Bahamas Grand Isle Resort And Spa

NEW YORK, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Berk Communications, a leading boutique public relations firm specializing in consumer lifestyle, food and beverage, travel, sports and entertainment, is excited to announce that the agency's work with Grand Isle Resort & Spa has been named a finalist for the 2019 PRNEWS' Platinum PR Awards. The recognition comes on the heels of the agency's ranking as a Top 25 PR Firm in Travel & Economic Development by O'Dwyer's.

Berk Communications' strategic communications efforts with Grand Isle Resort & Spa and the hotel's nonprofit partner Beneath the Waves, titled "Shark Tagging Adventure" has been recognized as a finalist in the Media Relations category. Beneath the Waves is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to advancing the conservation of sharks and the habitats they occupy through cutting edge, policy-relevant scientific research.

The campaign aimed to showcase the importance of protecting and studying the sharks in The Exumas – where Grand Isle Resort & Spa is located – and allowed travelers to participate in a real-world, hands-on shark research excursion with leading marine biologists. Berk Communications' created and executed a strategic media relations plan to reach the adventurous and eco-friendly traveler through media exposure in top-tier national outlets as well as regional publications in The Exumas' feeder cities. The success of this campaign enabled Grand Isle Resort & Spa to establish this experience as a bookable year-round resort activity, thus positioning it as a leader in the ecotourism field. Berk Communications' efforts yielded a 300 percent achievement of the original placement goal and a 125 percent achievement of the fundraising goal for Beneath the Waves.

The PRNEWS' Platinum PR Awards recognize those setting industry benchmarks for excellence across all areas of communications. The 2019 winners will be announced at a gala on Tuesday, Sept. 17.

Berk Communications is an award-winning boutique public relations firm with deep expertise in consumer lifestyle, food and beverage, travel, sports and entertainment. Berk's client roster includes PUMA, Roc Nation Sports, BODYARMOR, The Cheesecake Factory, Fanatics, Nizuc Resort & Spa, Las Brisas Hotel Collection, Hillrock Estate Distillery, D'USSÉ, The Dinex Group and a premier group of talent including Alex Rodriguez, Meek Mill, Michael Rubin, Robinson Canó, CC Sabathia, and Todd Gurley. To learn more, visit www.berkcommunications.com or #WatchUsWork on Twitter (@BerkComm), Instagram (@BerkComm), Facebook (@BerkComm), or LinkedIn.

