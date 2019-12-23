Berk Communications Named One Of The Most Powerful PR Firms In The U.S. By The Observer

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Berk Communications, one of the leading boutique public relations firms specializing in sports & entertainment, food & beverage, and travel & tourism, has been named one of the most powerful PR firms in the nation by The Observer, as per their exclusive annual "PR Power 50" list. Berk Communications debuted at No. 44.

"This is an incredible honor to cap off two decades in business," said Ron Berkowitz, CEO and Founder of Berk Communications. "The Observer's PR Power 50 has long recognized the most elite and influential PR firms regardless of size and I credit our amazing team and roster of client partners for earning our spot on this year's list."

The Observer's PR Power 50 is an annual listing of the most holistic, impactful, and trendsetting PR firms in the U.S., as evaluated by The Observer staff.

Earlier this year, Berk Communications was also recognized as a Top 10 PR Firm in the U.S. in Sports (No. 6) and a Top 25 PR Firm in the U.S. in both Food & Beverage (No. 20) and Travel & Economic Development (No. 21) by O'Dwyer's.

To view the full PR Power 50 list, visit: https://observer.com/2019/12/observer-pr-power-50-list-2019/.

About Berk Communications:

Berk Communications is an award-winning boutique public relations firm with deep expertise in consumer lifestyle, food and beverage, travel, sports and entertainment. Berk's client roster includes PUMA, Roc Nation Sports, Lids, BODYARMOR, The Cheesecake Factory, Fanatics, Nizuc Resort & Spa, Las Brisas Hotel Collection, D'USSÉ, The Dinex Group and a premier group of talent including Alex Rodriguez, Meek Mill, Michael Rubin, Robinson Canó, CC Sabathia, and Todd Gurley. To learn more, visit www.berkcommunications.com or #WatchUsWork on Twitter (@BerkComm), Instagram (@BerkComm), Facebook (@BerkComm), or LinkedIn.

