Berk Communications Named PRWeek US Award Finalist For Small Agency Of The Year

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Berk Communications , an award-winning, independent public relations firm, has been named a Small Agency of the Year finalist for the 2021 PRWeek US Awards.

The finalists for PRWeek US Awards represent the communications industry's best of the best across corporate, agency, nonprofit, and education teams, and the work each produced over the last year. The awards are widely considered the industry's most prestigious and highest accolade.

"In 21 years of business, to be named an agency of the year finalist by PRWeek speaks to how far we've come as an agency, and even more so to the client partners that have trusted us in telling some of the biggest stories of the year," said Ron Berkowitz, CEO and Founder of Berk Communications. "PRWeek has long set the communications industry standard for PR recognition and to be recognized for our firm's growth and ultimately our impact is truly an honor."

The full list of 2021 PRWeek US Award finalists can be viewed here. Winners will be announced March 18, 2021. Earlier this year, Berk Communications was named one of America's Best PR Agencies of 2021 by Forbes and named to the inaugural Agency Elite Top 100 of 2020 by PRNEWS.

About Berk Communications:

Berk Communications is an award-winning, independent public relations firm with a globally recognized reputation management division and expertise across a variety of verticals including sports, business & technology, music & entertainment, food & beverage, consumer lifestyle and travel. Berk's client roster of category-leading brands includes PUMA, Roc Nation, National Football League, Major League Soccer, AMB Sports and Entertainment (AMBSE), BODYARMOR, The Cheesecake Factory, Lids, Israel Ministry of Tourism, Weedmaps, REFORM Alliance, D'USSÉ, and a premier group of talent including Alex Rodriguez, Meek Mill, Van Jones, Michael Rubin, CC Sabathia, Robert Kraft, and Yo Gotti. To learn more visit www.berkcommunications.com or follow us on Twitter ( @BerkComm ), Instagram ( @BerkComm ), Facebook ( @BerkComm ), or LinkedIn .

