BERK COMMUNICATIONS UNVEILS INAUGURAL PRO BONO PROGRAM

CELEBRATING 25 YEARS SINCE ITS FOUNDING, BERK'S PRO BONO PROGRAM WILL SPOTLIGHT EMERGING COMPANIES WHO ARE MAKING AN IMPACT

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, award-winning public relations agency, Berk Communications is unveiling its inaugural Pro Bono program. The 2024 Pro Bono program will emphasize public relations services for emerging companies and entrepreneurs, including those from under-represented groups as well as those giving back and positively contributing to the communities they serve.

Berk will invest $100,000 in public relations services for this year's program. Selected companies will have a dedicated team of Berk executives who will work with them to create a tailored public relations program that will best support their brand mission and business goals. The five-month program will formally kick off in April.

"Our team has been providing pro bono services since Berk's inception over two decades ago, an investment we've been proud to continuously make," says Berk Founder and President, Ron Berkowitz. "We're looking forward to the even greater impact we can make with companies that deserve it most through this official program."

Berk's 2024 Pro Bono program will be led by the company's Vice President of Consumer Lifestyle & Sports, Laura Kepus and Senior Account Director of Entertainment & Social Justice, Arianne Antonio. "We know the positive impact public relations can have, and we want to do our part to help eliminate the barriers of entry for these services," said Kepus. "Just as importantly, we want to ensure we're consistently uplifting voices that deserve to be heard and impactful missions that should continue to grow," added Antonio.

The launch of Berk's Pro Bono program coincides with the company's 25th anniversary. Founded by Berkowitz in 1999, Berk has gone on to become an award-winning agency with expertise in sports, consumer lifestyle, entertainment, food and beverage, travel and tourism, cannabis, technology, and social justice. Fanatics, PUMA, Foot Locker, Inc., Roc Nation and The Cheesecake Factory are just a few of the global companies that have relied on Berk for its services over the years. Berk has also become known for its reputation management services, including for leading executives Robert Kraft, Michael Rubin, Alex Rodriguez, David Adelman, and more.

Over the past 25 years, Berk has been a cultural change agent that has powered some of the nation's most impactful and talked about moments. This includes helping launch the #FreeMeek movement in 2018 which led to the successful release of the wrongfully detained rapper, Meek Mill. His release led to the formation of the REFORM Alliance, a national non-profit organization committed to transforming probation and parole by changing laws, systems, and culture to create real pathways to work and well-being. REFORM has since passed 18 bills in 11 states, creating a pathway for 800,000 people to exit the supervision system with the support of Berk since the organization's inception. Berk also partnered with Fanatics and Michael Rubin to launch the ALL IN Challenge in 2020, a viral platform that allowed celebrities to auction off one-of-a-kind experiences with millions of dollars in proceeds raised to combat food insecurity during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Applications for Berk's 2024 Pro Bono program are now open – linked here. Submissions are due by Friday, February 23rd 11:59 PM ET. Selected applicants will be notified in March.

Berk Communications is an award-winning, independent public relations firm with expertise across a variety of verticals including sports and lifestyle, food and beverage, travel and tourism, business and technology, and cannabis. The agency is also recognized for its reputation management practice which provides strategic communications services for high-profile entrepreneurs, athletes, celebrities, and musicians. The agency's roster of category leaders, challenger brands, and startups includes Caesars Entertainment, Roc Nation, Major League Soccer, Comcast, PUMA, Foot Locker, Inc., The Cheesecake Factory, REFORM Alliance, and a premier group of talent and executives including Aaron Judge, Alex Rodriguez, Michael Rubin, Alexander Zverev, CC Sabathia, Adoree' Jackson and Colleen Quigley. To learn more visit www.berkcommunications.com or follow us on Twitter (@BerkComm), Instagram (@BerkComm), Facebook (@BerkComm), or LinkedIn.

