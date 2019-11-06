Berkeley Capital Partners Engages Trevelino/Keller to Grow Brand Awareness

ATLANTA, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trevelino/Keller , a full-service, digital public relations and marketing firm, has been engaged by Berkeley Capital Partners, an Atlanta-based Registered Investment Advisory (RIA) firm that provides comprehensive financial planning, asset management and investment solutions to private individuals, families and institutions throughout Georgia and across the United States. Trevelino/Keller is tasked with driving the firm's media relations strategy to generate broader brand awareness both locally and nationally. The agency will also support Berkeley Capital Partners' private equity arm, Access Private Capital.

Berkeley Capital Partners was founded in 2009 by four former Smith Barney brokers looking to launch an independent firm that would allow them the ability to offer clients a wider array of investment opportunities. Realizing the added value they could provide investors through access to private market investments, including real estate portfolios and alternative lending funds, the firm launched Access Private Capital in 2018.

"Through a thoughtful mix of public and private investment opportunities, we can offer investors strategies for achieving their financial goals that go well beyond cookie-cutter investments designed for the masses," explains Tony Palazzo, President and Partner at Berkeley Capital Partners and Access Private Capital. "Feedback from investors based on our offering led us to seek an agency partner who could help us drive awareness in a crowded market. With its strong background in the financial services industry and its results-driven media strategies, Trevelino/Keller is the ideal choice to help us leverage our competitive differentiators."

Trevelino/Keller brings 16 years of experience in brand reputation, as well as media strategy and digital marketing, to the partnership. After seeing Trevelino/Keller's extensive experience in brand strategy and driving media coverage for clients such as FinTech South, Fiserv, and Paymetric, Berkeley Capital Partners enlisted Trevelino/Keller to further establish the brand and increase market visibility through social and earned media strategy.

"Berkeley Capital Partners, with its private equity arm, Access Private Capital, seeks to set itself apart in the wealth management industry by providing clients investment opportunities that span across public and private markets, giving them access to a diverse set of investing options seldom found through one firm," shares Dean Trevelino, principal at Trevelino/Keller. "As Berkeley's agency of record, we have an exciting chance to leverage the firm's offering to grow their reputation as an all-in-one investment firm solution."

About Berkeley Capital Partners

Based in Atlanta, GA, Berkeley Capital Partners is an independent financial advisory firm that provides comprehensive financial planning, asset management and investment solutions to private individuals, families and institutions throughout Georgia and across the United States. The firm specializes in tactical investment management, fixed-income solutions, as well as retirement planning for qualified and 401(k) retirement plans. Learn more at www.berkeleycp.com.

About Access Private Capital

Access Private Capital is the private equity arm of Berkeley Capital Partners, a Registered Investment Advisory firm located in Atlanta, Georgia with more than $550 million assets under management*. Currently, Access Private Capital oversees more than $30 million in private equity investments, including its own private lending fund launched in July of 2018. Central to Access Private Capital's mission is a commitment to expanding access to quality private market investment opportunities by offering lower costs and smaller minimums than those found at most private equity firms. Learn more at www.acessprivatecap.com.

About Trevelino/Keller

Trevelino/Keller is a digital public relations and marketing firm serving emerging, middle market and national brands across seven practices – Technology, Healthcare, Financial Services, Food & Beverage, Franchising, Lifestyle and Environment. Its services include public relations, digital marketing, demand generation and creative services. Groovy Studios, its creative brand, delivers brand identity, graphic design, web services and dynamic content. Headquartered in Atlanta, the firm is ranked nationally in more than nine industries and has secured more than 125 national awards. For more info on Trevelino/Keller, visit www.trevelinokeller.com .

SOURCE Trevelino/Keller

Related Links

http://www.trevelinokeller.com

