Berkeley Fit LLC Launches Patenter.io, a Patent Intelligence Platform Built for Early-Stage Biomedical IP Decisions

WASHINGTON, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkeley Fit LLC today announced the launch of Patenter.io, a Patent Intelligence Platform designed to help biomedical organizations make more informed patent filing decisions at the moment they matter most—early in the innovation process, before significant legal resources are committed.

Patenter.io supports IP professionals and innovators across universities, government research organizations, and life sciences companies by bringing structure and intelligence to the earliest stages of patent decision-making, when organizations make consequential IP investment choices.

The platform delivers comprehensive patent intelligence across three critical early stages of IP development—Capture, Assess, and Commercialize.

During the Capture stage, Patenter.io reduces friction in early invention disclosure through AI-assisted interviews that help research teams clearly articulate technical contributions and prioritize potentially protectable intellectual property.

In the Assess stage, the platform delivers decision-grade patent intelligence, including domain-specific prior art discovery and early screening for eligibility, novelty, and non-obviousness.

The Commercialize stage extends decision-making beyond patentability by identifying whitespace across markets, partners, and application areas—connecting patent strategy to real-world adoption and licensing potential.

Together, these capabilities provide earlier, clearer patent intelligence, enabling more informed IP development decisions throughout the innovation lifecycle.

"Patent filing decisions are often made under time pressure and with incomplete visibility into the landscape," said Jon Brendsel, Founder and CTO of Berkeley Fit LLC. "Patenter.io delivers early, decision-grade intelligence so teams can assess invention disclosures with confidence, allocate resources more effectively, and focus effort where it matters most."

Unlike traditional patent management systems that emphasize post-filing administration, Patenter.io is designed to support early patent decision-making—when organizations determine whether an invention is novel, defensible, and worth advancing. The platform combines curated biomedical data sources, domain-specific prior art discovery, and explainable AI tailored to life sciences research.

Patenter.io offers flexible project-based and subscription pricing, allowing organizations to apply advanced patent intelligence, without long-term enterprise procurement barriers. This flexibility helps IP teams bring greater clarity, rigor and consistency to early-stage patent decisions and more disciplined IP investment choices.

Patenter.io is available now. Learn more at https://patenter.io/ .

About Berkeley Fit LLC

Berkeley Fit LLC develops decision-support platforms that help research-driven organizations make better, earlier decisions in high-stakes innovation workflows. By combining domain-specific intelligence with explainable AI, the company supports biomedical IP professionals across universities, government research, and life sciences organizations in evaluating invention disclosures, prioritizing opportunities, and strengthening patent strategy.

Learn more at https://berkeleyfit.com/ .

