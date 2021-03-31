Berkeley Law Student Shao Zhao Awarded $10,000 Scholarship From Robert Half Legal And MCCA

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Half Legal and the Minority Corporate Counsel Association (MCCA) have named Shao Zhao as the Robert Half Legal Scholar and a member of MCCA's LMJ Scholarship Program, Class of 2023. She has been awarded $10,000 to use toward law school tuition expenses, in addition to the opportunity to work with MCCA leaders as she prepares for her legal career. Currently enrolled in law school at the University of California at Berkeley, Zhao graduated cum laude from Harvard College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in social sciences.

As an undergraduate, Zhao was communications director for the college's First Generation Student Union, a treasurer for the Asian American Women's Association, and an officer for the Harvard College in Asia Program, among other extracurricular activities. She also received several awards, including the Asian American Reflections award sponsored by a collaboration of Asian organizations on campus and presented to students for the lasting impact they made during their Harvard years.

Zhao has volunteered in a broad range of community service activities, including staffing a homeless shelter, tutoring immigrants and mentoring young adults. She most recently worked at the Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles and credits a summer internship at the Los Angeles office of O'Melveny & Myers LLP with her interest in commercial litigation. After graduating from Berkeley Law, she plans to pursue a corporate commercial litigation career, with the goal of becoming involved in corporate social responsibility initiatives that increase diversity and equality.

"Throughout her educational pursuits, Shao has demonstrated leadership, advocacy, public service and academic excellence, all of which are critical assets for a successful career in law," said Jamy Sullivan, executive director of Robert Half Legal. "We value the opportunity to partner with MCCA to support remarkable students like Shao as they seek to achieve their professional objectives."

"The goal of the LMJ Scholarship Program is to champion and mentor the next generation of diverse legal leaders," said Jean Lee, president and CEO of MCCA. "We are honored to partner with Robert Half Legal to recognize and support exceptional students like Shao, who are key to building a more diverse, equitable and inclusive legal community throughout the country."

Open to diverse students interested in a corporate law career and diversity and inclusion issues, MCCA's LMJ Scholarship Program provides financial support for first-year law students who are financially disadvantaged and pursuing a Juris Doctor degree. Program recipients receive a $10,000 award for their first year of law school. In addition, MCCA connects LMJ Scholars with peers, alumni and mentors, who are available to provide professional support, such as guidance on addressing academic or personal obstacles that arise over the course of their legal career.

About MCCA

The Minority Corporate Counsel Association (MCCA) is the preeminent voice on diversity, equity and inclusion in the legal industry. It was founded in 1997 with a mission to recruit, retain and promote diverse attorneys by publishing research, providing professional development opportunities and offering advisory services. Today, MCCA empowers members with the tools needed to disrupt business as usual — and to blaze a path forward for their company, industry and corporate America.

About Robert Half Legal

Robert Half Legal is the premier provider of legal staffing and consulting solutions for law firms and corporate legal departments. With North American and global locations, Robert Half Legal provides a customized approach, including managed review, legal project management and eDiscovery services, to help organizations handle constantly changing workloads. The company offers in-demand expertise across practice areas, as well as highly skilled legal professionals on a temporary, project and full-time basis. More information about the company's full suite of legal staffing and consulting solutions can be found at roberthalf.com/legal.

SOURCE Robert Half Legal

Related Links

http://www.roberthalflegal.com

