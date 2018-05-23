Berkeley Lights and TPG Biologics Enter into a Strategic Collaboration for Cell Line Development

"TPG has already developed a streamlined cell line generation platform and generated dozens of production clones for our customers. We are always working to integrate innovative technologies to optimize our workflow. We chose to work with Berkeley Lights because the Beacon platform cell line development program has the potential to generate high yield cell lines more efficiently for us with additional insights into clone stability and enhanced clonality," said Pei-Jiun Chen, Ph.D., Chairman & President at TPG.

Clone stability is a critical requirement for cell line development. The Beacon platform is capable of screening thousands of clones in just five days. Different from traditional clone stability measurement that is based on measuring the productivity of a clone as a population, the Beacon platform is capable of evaluating a large number of subclones at a monocellular level in parallel. Automating the process on the Beacon platform increases efficiencies and reduces overall costs as well as provides additional insights into the behavior of clonal populations that are not currently available using traditional techniques.

"We are committed to delivering versatile platforms to our customers that can transform their workflows, generating time and cost savings," said Andy Last, Chief Commercial Officer at Berkeley Lights, Inc. "We look forward to working with TPG to support their goal of reaching a new level of scalability and precision that is unattainable with manual and semi-automated methods. TPG is located in Taipei and this strategic collaboration marks another significant step in BLI's expansion within Asia Pacific."

About TPG Biologics, Inc. (TPG)

TPG Biologics is a biotechnology company that specializes in the early stage research and development of biologics. As a Contract Research Organization (CRO), we provide reliable services for protein/antibody optimization, cell line development, process development, and analytics. From gene to RCB to process development and analytics, our workflow ensure that our clones have high productivities and good quality. In addition to TPG's CRO services, we offer a library of ready-to-ship cell clones expressing blockbuster antibody and protein biosimilars.

About Berkeley Lights:

‪Berkeley Lights, Inc. (BLI) Berkeley Lights is a digital cell biology company that develops and commercializes platforms for the acceleration of discovery, development, and delivery of cell based products and therapies.

At the intersection of biology, technology and information, our platforms automate the manipulation, analysis and selection of individual cells, creating ultimate scalability and deep cell insights. The Beacon platform* is ideally suited for cell line development, antibody discovery (including direct B-cell workflows), gene editing, and antibody engineering workflows. Each workflow provides a 100 fold increase in insights, 10 times faster, at a fraction of the cost.

* For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

For more information, visit http://www.berkeleylights.com/.

